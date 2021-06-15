Negro League Baseball has a lot of history in the Philadelphia area. The Philadelphia Stars and the Hilldale Club in Darby had some great Negro League players and teams.
Now, people can get plenty of information on these legendary trailblazing players and teams. Baseball Reference, a sports reference website that serves as a complete source for baseball history, including major league player, team, and league stats, awards, records leaders, rookies and scores, has expanded its coverage of the Negro Leagues and historical Black major league players. On Tuesday, June 15, Major Negro Leagues (from 1920-1948) are now listed with the National League and American League as major leagues.
"Baseball Reference is not bestowing a new status on these players or their accomplishments. The Negro Leagues have always been major leagues, and we are changing our site's presentation to properly recognize this fact," said Sean Forman, president, Sports Reference in a statement. "The Negro Leagues are not less than the American and National Leagues; they are different, and our work recognizes this as we implement these changes."
When it comes to this effort along with the company's mission and values, Sports Reference's intent is to celebrate the players, teams and leagues added to its site, as well as to educate its users about the history of these leagues.
The effort came about through a commentary on this matter last summer and Major League Baseball's announcement in December 2020 of its new policy recognizing the Negro Leagues as major leagues, Sports Reference has been working hard to put together this long overdue and critical part of the sport's history into Baseball-Reference.com in a manner consistent with the major league level these leagues played at, acting with the utmost respect for the players, their families, the researchers, and the fans of these leagues.
"Although much of our work at Sports Reference is heavily stats-driven, we recognize that the history and the legend and lore of many of these players exists beyond the numbers," Forman said in a statement. "Thus, to celebrate that legacy, we have commissioned numerous articles from Negro League experts, historians, journalists, former players, family members and others to explain this part of baseball history."
Sean Gibson, the great grandson of baseball legend Josh Gibson, who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972, has been supporting the legacies of Negro League players like his grandfather. He is the executive director of the Josh Gibson Foundation, which supports programs for that help children reach their potential.
"It is important to recognize the tireless efforts of the families of Negro Leaguers who have kept the players front and center for many years. Some, like my family, established non-profits to honor their family's Negro League player and also to do good for the community," Gibson noted in a statement.
"We are immensely grateful to Sean Forman and his colleagues who labored diligently in conjunction with Seamheads and the Society of American Baseball Research to build this platform. For those with little or no knowledge of the Negro Leagues and the era in which they took place, the story must be told. We know there is more research to be done as we build on the significant work now in place. We appreciate Sports Reference for being part of this process."
Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, co-wrote a piece for the website with writer Joe Posnanski. In it, they discuss the importance of looking at the numbers, while taking into account the stories behinds the numbers and looking at the important segment of history.
"Here at the museum, we are thrilled that MLB has finally acknowledged what we already knew to be true - that the Negro Leagues were indeed Major League. We are particularly happy that the numbers of these legendary players will become a part of the official record and, undoubtedly, people will become more curious about these players' stories...And that's where we at the museum come in. Go to their Baseball Reference pages and learn a bit about them. Then come to Kansas City and discover the extraordinary full story," Kendrick said in a statement.
Adam Jones, former MLB outfielder and five-time all-star, has been a big supporter of the NLBM and offers his views on the website's content.
"There's so much history in the Negro Leagues and that's what has always interest me. Society just dumbs it down to Jackie Robinson and leaves it at that.
"But there are the players who didn't have the chance to play in the American or National Leagues during their careers like Rube Foster, Cool Papa Bell, Buck Leonard, Leon Day and many, many more. And there are people who don't necessarily know about the Negro Leagues careers of players like Larry Doby, Satchel Paige and Minnie Minoso. That's why I think it's fantastic to have all of that information accessible to everybody. It's the history of the whole game, not just part of it," Jones said in a statement.
Jones now plays for the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan.
Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen has a good sense of history when it comes to Negro League Baseball. McCutchen visited the NLBM in Kansas City when the Phillies played the Kansas City Royals.
"It is long overdue that players from the Negro Leagues have their statistics counted along with Major League Baseball players. We know that these players would've been able to make positive impacts throughout MLB based on the results of barnstorming games and exhibitions against Major League teams. It is their rightful and deserved place in our game's history and it is my hope that integrating their statistics encourages more people to learn about those who played in the Negro Leagues," McCutchen said in a statement.
In addition to the website, Baseball-Rference.com will have podcast today on "The Negro Leagues Are Major Leagues." The limited series podcast will feature weekly guest over the summer.
People should note, however, that the Negro Leagues information is not compete and they will notice that the Negro League seasons in the database feature fewer games than the National and American Leagues. They are still in the process of compiling information.
Nevertheless, fans can go up on the site now and learn a lot about some of their favorite Negro League teams and players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.