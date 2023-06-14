Rays Athletics Baseball

Oakland Athletics fans spell out "Sell Now" during the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. on Tuesday. — San Francisco Chronicle Photo via AP/Scott Strazzante

 Scott Strazzante

OAKLAND, Calif. — Furious Oakland Athletics fans came en masse with a single message to owner John Fisher: "SELL."

"Sell the team!" they chanted thousands of times during the A's 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays that gave Oakland a season-best seven-game winning streak.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.