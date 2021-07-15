The All-Star break is over. It's time for the Phillies to continue climbing the ladder in the National League East standings. The team is currently hanging in there with a 44-44 record, second in the division behind the New York Mets.
The Phillies were 5-2 on their last road trip. Winning three of four games from the Chicago Cubs and took two of three from the Boston Red Sox.
The Phillies will open a three-game series with the Miami Marlins on Friday, July 16 at Citizens Bank Park. The Marlins (39-50) have really struggled this season so this a chance for the Phillies to win some games and keep the momentum going as they make a run at the division title.
Pitcher Zack Wheeler and catcher J.T. Realmuto are coming off All-Star appearances. Wheeler has a 6-5 record with a 2.26 earned run average. Realmuto is hitting .268 with eight home runs and 34 RBI.
First baseman Rhys Hoskins leads the team with 20 homers and 55 RBI batting .235 on the season. Right fielder Bryce Harper is hitting .278 with 15 homers and 34 RBI. Shortstop Jean Segura has been the Phillies best hitter. Segura has a .322 batting average. He leads the team 77 hits.
The key player for the Phillies could be left fielder Andrew McCutchen in terms of battling for the top spot in the division. McCutchen is hitting just .228, but has 15 homers and 48 RBI.
If McCutchen can raise his batting average and be a little more consistent at the plate, the Phillies could be in the thick of things. The five-time All-Star and former Most Valuable Player and Gold Glove award winner had a great month hitting the baseball in June. He batted .298 in June.
McCutchen gives the Phillies steady play in the outfield. If he can get hot as a hitter in the middle of the lineup, that could be just what the Phillies need in the second half of the season.
This is a crucial time when the Phillies could make a move. It looks winning the division may be their best opportunity to get to the playoffs. A good start against the Marlins could be a big help in their drive towards the postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.