Chalk up another barrier-breaking moment for Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti’s all-everything senior guard. Johnson has been selected as the first girl to participate in the Iverson Classic 24K Showcase.
Johnson, who was shockingly omitted from the McDonald’s All-American girl’s game, received a personal face-time invitation to play in the all-star classic from Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson on Saturday. The Iverson Classic 24K Showcase will be played on April 22 at 5 p.m. at the 76ers Fieldhouse Arena in Wilmington, Delaware.
Johnson, who is currently busy trying to bring a state championship to Neumann-Goretti, has committed to attend Rutgers University. Neumann-Goretti (16-9) will play Saint Basil Academy (22-2) in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament at Lower Moreland High School at 7:30 p.m.
“I’ve said it before,Diamond is one of the best players in the nation,period,” said Rutgers head coach and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer C. Vivian Stringer in a statement. “This again proves that she is a once-in-a-generation talent with elite shooting and playmaking skills. Even more important is this shows Diamond’s barrier-breaking mindset. Nothing can hold her back from reaching her potential and bringing women’s basketball to a new level. This will open the door for other great women to advance our game even further. “
The 24K Showcase is new to the Iverson Classic, hosting a full-length game featuring the nation’s top basketball talents regardless of class year and now regardless of gender. The Iverson Classic is in its fourth year and the 2020 game will be dedicated to the memory of the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The former Lower Merion and Los Angeles Lakers star, who will surely be a first-ballot hall of fame selection, and his daughter were on a mission to take women’s basketball to another level. Both were killed along with seven others in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26.
“This certainly takes the sting out of not being [named to] the McDonald’s All-American thing,” said Neumann-Goretti head coach
