Track and field star Gwen Berry turned her back to the flag on the medal podium at last month's U.S. Olympic trials, becoming the latest athlete to be vilified by right-wing politicians for staging a protest during the national anthem. This month, Berry will represent the United States in the hammer throw at the Tokyo Olympics and may do something similar.
Those politicians will be watching, ready to label her "anti-American" and unfit to represent her country. But Tommie Smith will be watching, too. And listening.
"They said that about us back in 1968," Smith, a legendary half of the most iconic athlete protest in Olympic history, said in a recent telephone interview. "I wish more athletes would be like her, to stand up and make a movement toward the excitement of freedom."
Smith and John Carlos raised those black-gloved fists - in opposition to the racial discrimination they faced back in America, and in solidarity with those fighting for equality - after finishing first and third respectively in the 200-meter sprint at the Mexico City Summer Olympics in 1968. They were booed on the medal stand, but Smith defiantly raised his fist again to let viewers know that what he did was intentional - and that he was unapologetic.
Smith lived through the backlash, returning to a society that rejected him. His difficult journey to find purpose in the aftermath is the subject of a new documentary, "With Drawn Arms," that began streaming this week.
"It was done because of the freedom and justice needed to be seen and heard by athletes who wanted to be a part of a system. And we really wasn't," Smith said. "Even on the track, we was discriminated against. I knew there was a time through my faith that there would be a time for me to stand for other people to see the need."
Five decades later, Smith expects his act to be replicated in some form this summer. These will be the first Games since San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick famously sat, and later knelt, during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. (His actions were first noticed five days after the closing ceremony of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016). In the nearly five years since that peaceful protest contributed to the end of his NFL career, more athletes have been outspoken about social problems. George Floyd's murder by a police officer last year set off protests around the world, including a wave of activism from a generation of athletes that refuses to "stick to sports."
The International Olympic Committee has long attempted to bill the Games as an apolitical showcase of sport, banning demonstrations at the medal stand or the field of play. It stood by that this year, while relaxing other parts of its protest ban. But Smith doesn't believe those policies will succeed as a deterrent. He supports Berry, who once raised her fist at the 2019 Pan American Games, and said he would be surprised if the upcoming Games don't feature at least one athlete using the international platform to stage a protest.
"They keep trying to keep a cap on things that might explode if they don't," Smith said of the IOC. "I think things will happen. I don't know. No one could have told me what I was going to do in 1968 that day until a few moments before it happened."
What that protest will look like is unknown. But the clenched fist, raised by Smith as a symbol of Black power, remains indelible, copied by many in the decades since who have taken to the streets to demand change.
Smith was just 24 when he protested, still a student at San Jose State. But he understood that the best way to make a statement wasn't with his words but by claiming his title as the fastest man in the world. If he didn't win the race, Smith never would've been atop the medal stand. So he did win, overcoming a groin injury that led to his slow start out of the blocks. After tracking down his friend, John Carlos, and pulling away, Smith raised his arms 10 meters from the finish line, well aware of his victory and what would follow.
"It was already decided what something was going to be done. But even then, we really didn't know exactly," said Smith, who initially advocated a boycott of the games as a member of the Olympic Project for Human Rights, established by sociologist Harry Edwards.
After a post-race embrace, Smith and Carlos went downstairs to prepare for the victory ceremony. Since Carlos had mistakenly left his gloves back at the Olympic Village, they decided that Smith would wear the right glove and Carlos would wear the left. Smith would raise his hand first, as "the truth of light," he said. They walked out, shoeless, in black socks.
"The most powerful spot in any of the ceremonies is on the victory stand. This was my thoughts back then," Smith said. "That was the only platform I had. What else could I do? For the other athlete, John Carlos, we chose this. Yes, we sacrificed. We ran hundreds of races to get there. It was our platform. And it wasn't illegal. The IOC has a different opinion, but the IOC doesn't run the society."
Smith and Carlos were expelled from the Olympics, received death threats and dealt with economic hardship. In trying to explain the gesture to an audience that witnessed the protest live on television for the first time, famed broadcaster Brent Musburger, then a sportswriter for the now-defunct Chicago American newspaper, referred to them as "black-skinned stormtroopers."
Musburger appears in the documentary. Although he is not filmed with either sprinter, Smith said in an interview with The Washington Post that he has confronted Musburger over the column, which described the protest as "a juvenile gesture" while saying Smith will be remembered as a "militant Black."
"I asked the guy, point blank, 'What did you mean by calling me a black-skinned stormtrooper?' " Smith said. "He said I was under pressure at the time by my employees to come up with something that they thought might gather more readers . . . Well, I said, 'That doesn't free you from being an idiot for saying that.' He said, 'OK. I was an idiot and I'm sorry for it.' Then we both cried. Men cry, too, when it's about something that is notable."
Cultural critic Nelson George said in the documentary the raised black-gloved fists asked a question: "What is patriotism?" More specifically: "Is patriotism protesting oppression or is it blind allegiance to a country despite everything?" Smith contends that his love for this country comes from not being silent.
"I believe that I'm a patriot, and one of the biggest patriots, because of my belief in a nation that is changing now to represent everyone as one. A lot of lives has been lost because of ignorance in our statutes of freedom," Smith said. "And we know that there was a lot of Black folks, including the Buffalo Soldiers, who get very little attention because of their heroism in the fight for this country, the fight for freedom. As long as it doesn't violate the right of being a human, not three-fifths of a human."
That Smith continues to have a prominent voice shows the lasting impact of his protest, even if many of the problems that led him to raise his fist - and turn years of training in the pursuit of excellence into a platform for change - persist. It's a "perpetuous moment" in that way, he said, and one that Berry or some other athlete may recapture in the weeks to come.
"You give what you can and you hope that you can help somebody with the blessings you have to give," Smith said. "What you did means something. Now what is it?"
