Temple University’s new vice president and athletic director Arthur Johnson certainly did his homework before taking the job in leading the Owls’ athletic program. Johnson, who served the last seven years on the athletics senior leadership team at the University of Texas, already has a pretty good grasp of the landscape of the school as well as the people who have made a difference in Temple sports programs.
Johnson was announced as the new vice president and athletic director by Temple president Dr. Jason Wingard at a press conference on Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Liacouras Center.
“When asked, ‘Why Temple’,” said Johnson, who replaced Fran Dunphy, Temple’s interim athletic director. “I wanted to lead an athletic program and over time I wanted to fit a certain profile because we were really happy in Austin, Texas.
“Like many other outside the region, my initial introduction to Temple University while growing up in South Georgia was by the late, great Hall of Fame [basketball] coach John Chaney. Basketball has carried the torch by being in the top five in wins of all-time and is the soul of this university in North Philadelphia. I’m excited about assistant coach [head coach, Aaron] McKie and his staff while they lead us to championships on and off the court.
“In the past decade, I’ve witnessed the success of [football] coaches Al Golden, Matt Rhule, Steve Addazio, Geoff Collins. They proved that we can be successful in the sport drives the revenue in college. Likewise, I’m also excited about working with Coach [Rod] Carey [Owls head football coach] and his staff as they lead us to championships on ad off the field as well.
“While I only mentioned those two programs, I’m equally excited about working with all of the coaches to assist them to leading us to championships as well.”
Johnson, in his role of senior associate athletics director for administration and operations at Texas since 2014, has been responsible for the internal management of the Longhorns athletics department. He played a major role on the senior leadership team that helped Texas capture its first-ever IMG Learfield Division I College Director’s Cup in 2020-21, snapping a string of 25 consecutive first-place finishes by Stanford.
At Texas, Johnson had direct oversight of a $35 million administration and operations budget while also serving as the varsity sport administrator for baseball, men’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s swimming and diving with the programs combining to win six NCAA championships during his tenure.
Wingard is thrilled to have Johnson leading the as the Owls’ athletic director.
“This is the first time the athletic director will be a formal member of the president’s cabinet,” Wingard said. “The president’s cabinet is the senior leadership team at Temple University. It’s comprised of eight members and the athletic director and Arthur [Johnson] will be a member of that cabinet.
“We are looking forward to taking Temple to the next level. We have a strong and aggressive strategic vision to support that.”
Arthur Johnson will be a big part of the future of Temple athletics.
