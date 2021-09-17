Ron “Fang” Mitchell was an outstanding basketball coach at Coppin State for 28 seasons. Mitchell coached some great teams that brought national attention to the Eagles’ basketball program.
Mitchell will receive some major recognition for his coaching exploits. Coppin State has recently announced that it will name the arena floor at Physical Education Complex Arena after former men’s basketball coach Ron “Fang” Mitchell as part of “Fang Day” on Saturday, Oct. 16. A special ceremony to honor Mitchell will start at 1 p.m. in PEC Arena, followed by an on-campus outdoor celebration which will include music, food trucks and other entertainment.
“It is a privilege to be able to celebrate Coach Fang and the many accomplishments and highlights of his lengthy career in — not just college basketball — but Coppin basketball,” said Coppin State president Dr. Anthony L. Jenkins in a statement. “his impact was felt both on and off the court, and it is only fitting that we acknowledge that influence at Coppin State University.”
Mitchell is looking forward to the ceremony. It’s going to be a big day for him, the school and the basketball program.
“I want to thank the president Dr. [Anthony L.] Jenkins for this effort,” Mitchell said. “I really appreciate it. This means a lot to me.
“It’s a great honor. I just look at where I came from and being able to touch people and help them out. I’ve always been a person who was real big on opportunity for people.
“When I look at it that way and all I wanted to do is help people. I had a great staff at Coppin State. I just wanted to work hard.”
Mitchell worked extremely hard throughout his career. He led the Eagles to 429 victories, making him the winningest coach in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference history. During that time, Coppin State won ten regular season championships, including six-straight from 1994 to 1999, four MEAC Tournament titles, and advanced to four NCAA Tournaments (1990, 1993, 1997, 2008). Starting with the 1988-89 season, the Eagles recorded 11 consecutive winning seasons which featured six seasons with at least 20 victories.
Mitchell, a Philadelphia native, was able to recruit a number of players from Philadelphia area where many of them starred in the Sonny Hill League down to Coppin State. The list includes Larry Stewart (Dobbins), Stephen Stewart (Parkway), Antoine Brockington (Northeast), Tywain McKee (Bartram), Phil Booth (Northeast), Kyle Locke (Roman Catholic) and others.
“I had a great bunch of good athletes,” Mitchell said. “I was fortunate to have the Philly connection. I always wanted to do what was right all the time that I was there. You know all the homes that I’ve been to for basketball. It was about life. I always tied to steer people in the right direction.”
Larry Stewart was one of Mitchell’s terrific players. Stewart was a standout in the Public League who went down to Coppin State to help build a strong foundation for the program. He also played several years in the NBA and professional basketball overseas.
“It’s going to be a great honor,” Stewart said. “Coach Fang was a tremendous coach. He had some tremendous talent at Coppin. He had some great wins. It’s going to be a great day when they decide to the name floor after him. I’m looking forward to it.”
Mitchell, a six-time MEAC Coach of the Year, guided the Eagles to one of the greatest upsets in NCAA tournament history in 1997 as the 15th seeded Eagles defeated second-seeded South Carolina in the first round. The historic victory marked just the third time that a No. 15 seed defeated a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and was the first win for a MEAC program in the NCAA Tournament.
The Eagles also advanced to a pair of National Invitational Tournaments (1991 and 1995) during his career. Coppin State defeated Saint Joseph’s in overtime in the first round of the 1995 NIT, marking Coppin’s first-ever postseason victory.
Mitchell’s teams at Coppin State were tenacious on defense and made the old Coppin State Center one of the best homecourt advantages in the country. Starting with a win over College of Charleston in 1992, Coppin State went on to win 42 consecutive home games that was the longest streak in the nation at the time. The 1992-93 season was also the first of Coppin State’s back-to-back campaigns where it went 16-0 in MEAC play and started a five-year run where the Eagles went 77-7 in conference competition. Forty-seven of his players went on to earn All-MEAC honors and seven Eagles received the MEAC Player of the Year award.
Prior to coming to Coppin State in 1986, Mitchell was the head coach at Gloucester County College for eight years and led the Roadrunners to a 19-11 record in his season. Advancing to four NJCAA Tournaments (1980, 1981, 1985, 1986), Mitchell’s teams won at least 26 games in seven-straight seasons.
Mitchell was a head coach for 36 seasons. Overall, his teams won more than 59 percent of their games with a magnificent 656-463 record. Mitchell credits most of his success to the late Hall of Famer and former Temple basketball coach John Chaney.
“Winning is an attitude that was John Chaney,” Mitchell said. “That was his statement. I learned a lot from him. He was a big help to me.”
Mitchell will have a chance to reflect on a lot of great things over his career in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.