The APGA Tour Valley Forge is featuring some of the most talented African American golfers in the nation Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday battling for $25,000 at Bluestone Country Club in Bluebell, PA. This is the first event of the Farmers Insurance Fall Series, APGA Tour Valley Forge, which also features several Philadelphia-area golf standouts.
This is the first visit to the northeastern United States for the APGA Tour, which is a major force in driving diversity in golf over the last two years increasing in size and developing partnerships with the PGA Tour and sponsors including Farmers Insurance and the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB), which is hosting the two-day 36-hole competition.
Four 2021 APGA Tour tournament winners are in the field, led by Kamaiu Johnson of Orlando, winner of APGA Tour Las Vegas, who played in two PGA Tour events earlier this year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Honda Classic. Jabir Bilal of Atlanta, who won the Georgia PGA Championship on Sept. 1, Michael Herrera (APGA Tour Crossings at Carlsbad), Rovonta Young (APGA Tour at World Golf Village), Jarred Garcia (APGA Tour Black History Month Classic) and Tim O’Neal (The John Shippen) are other 2021 champions in the field of 40-plus players.
O’Neal’s win in The John Shippen landed him a start in the Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Tour event this past July. Bilal’s victory gave him a berth in the 2022 PGA Championship, one of professional golf’s four majors, this coming April at Southern Hills Golf Club in Tulsa, OK.
“I’m looking to build off the momentum I have after capturing the Georgia PGA Championship,” Bilal stated i a pre-tournament Zoom session with the media on Thursday. “I believe that this event at Bluestone Country Club is a great opportunity to do so.”
The field has a number of great Philadelphia professional and amateur golfers, too. Louis Kelly, the assistant pro at Metedeconk National Golf Club in Jackson Township, N.J., is the leading professional in the field. The two best amateurs are Matt Vital, the 15-year-old star who broke the legendary Sam Snead’s course record earlier this year at Reading Country Club; and Zach Juhasz, who advanced through local competition to play in the regional U.S. Open Qualifying Tournament. Both Vital and Juhasz are from Bethlehem, PA, and Juhasz is turning pro at this week’s competition.
Jon Ortiz, a Kensington native, now residing in Lansdale, who was a national Drive Chip and Putt champion at age nine; Nicholas Biondi of Moosic, PA; and Tiger Hubbard of Lower Burrell, PA, are a part of the field as well.
Willie Mack III and Kevin Hall are two prominent APGA Tour players among several tour standouts competing this week in Korn Ferry Tour qualifying tournaments for playing privileges on the pro circuit that feeds into the PGA Tour.
Tuesday and Wednesday rounds will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The winner/runners-up will be available after the round at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.