The inaugural Stop the Gun Violence Community Collaboration Basketball Tournament will take place Father's Day Weekend at the Smith Playground, 2401 Jackson Street, on Saturday, June 19 and Championship Sunday, June 20 from noon to 5 p.m. The event is hosted by the South Philly Hurricanes.
There will also be a softball tournament on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact (215) 439-7653.
