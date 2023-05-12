SAN FRANCISCO — More than 40 people stood vigil outside the visitor’s locker room at Chase Center, waiting to see whether the news was going to be merely bad or catastrophic.
Anthony Davis suffered an unspecified head injury during the Golden State Warriors’ 121-106 Game 5 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, an excruciating development that has the potential to swing this second-round series.
The Lakers star was doubled over in pain after taking a shot to the face from Warriors center Kevon Looney in the fourth quarter, a blow that forced Davis from the game with 7:34 remaining in regulation. After receiving medical attention on the Lakers’ bench, Davis exited the court and was transported to the team’s locker room with a wheelchair because he was struggling to maintain his balance, according to two witnesses. Davis never returned, finishing with 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.
Security staffers, a swarm of reporters, three television camera crews, a medic and two of LeBron James’s longtime business associates — Rich Paul (who is Davis’s agent) and Maverick Carter — all gathered in a tunnel area waiting for Davis to emerge from the Lakers’ locker room. After his teammates had showered, dressed and conducted their interviews, Davis, who wasn’t wearing a mask or any other protective gear, walked steadily to the team bus under his own power.
The Lakers didn’t immediately announce whether Davis had passed a concussion test or whether he would be available for tonight’s Game 6 in Los Angeles. James and Davis typically sit side-by-side for a televised postgame news conference, but this time Davis wasn’t present and he didn’t say anything as he departed the arena.
“Everyone saw [Davis] took a shot to the head,” Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said. “He seems to be doing really good already. That’s just where he’s at. That’s the status of it right now.”
Davis has enjoyed a stellar postseason to date, averaging 21.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game while helping lead the Lakers past the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round and to a 3-2 series lead over the defending champions in the Western Conference semifinals.
This postseason, the eight-time all-star has ranked first leaguewide in both rebounds and blocks per game while captaining the league’s top-ranked defense. The Lakers are plus-59 with Davis on the court and minus-18 with him on the bench during the playoffs.
