Football has been a big part of Andre Odom's life. In his early days, Odom was an All Public League football at George Washington High School. He played running back and defensive back with the Eagles from 2001-03.
This parlayed into a solid college career at Bloomsburg University where he played football and was a sprinter on the track team. He later transferred to Temple and landed a spot on the Owls' football team as a walk-on under former Temple head coach Al Golden. Unfortunately, a back injury ended his playing days at Temple.
Odom went on to recieve his bachelor's degree in communications from Temple in 2008. He had a brief stint in radio sales and banking prior to starting his coaching career at GW as an assistant working with the defense and special teams in 2009.
In 2011, he became a graduate assistant in the Temple football office. In 2012, he worked with the Owls' community service projects and player development. He later held the position of assistant director of internal operations.
Then, he joined the Chicago Bears and worked as a scout from 2013-15. After leaving the Bears, this was when he made the decision to become a sports agent. Today, Odom is really making his mark in the business. He received a lot of help in becoming a sports agent from William Wesley at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), who was a consultant and now the executive vice president and senior basketball adviser for the New York Knicks.
"I have a mentor who is like my uncle his name is William Wesley," Odom said. "He's the one who initially got me involved at the agency after I transitioned out of the front office. After I interned at Temple for about a year.
"It's a people business how to deal with the clients and how to service them properly, building and more important sustaining relationships. I got an opportunity to work at CAA and that's how I got my start."
Odom spent three years (2017-19) at CAA before moving to Athletes First in 2020. He has been a certified sports agent for three years. Athletes First is a sports agency based in Laguna Hills, Calif. and represents NFL players, NFL coaches and executives, college and basketball coaches as well as other sports-related clients.
Odom has done really well as a sports agent. He represents former Archbishop Wood and University Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, ex-Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Archbishop Wood product Mark Webb and safety from the University of Georgia. Pitts was chosen fourth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Draft this spring. Parsons was the 12th pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the draft. Webb was a seventh round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers.
"My primary focus is football," said Odom, who has a master's degree in sports management. "That's what I've done my entire life. I've dedicated my entire life to it. I've done it at every single level as well.
"This will be year sixth for me. This is my third year as a license certified contract advisor [sports agent]. Athletes First is based out of Orange County California.
"I try to educate my guys on what comes with the experience that I have from the coaching field or the front office field that we have helping the younger guys learn from the older guys. The No. 1 thing is education. You can't do anything until you have the knowledge."
Odom received a lot of knowledge during his days at Temple.
"My experience at Temple helped significantly," Odom said. "It really helped me understand the work ethic that it culminates to get where I am now. Outside of that going to school while I was getting my master's [degree] and not just focusing on football or coaching, but focusing on my academics as well. It really gave me the initial push for the work ethic that it takes to be successful."
The Philadelphia Public and Catholic Leagues have produced a number of NFL players such as D.J. Moore (Carolina Panthers, Imhotep Charter), Jahad Ward (Jacksonville Jaguars, Bok Tech), D'Andre Swift (Detroit Lions, St. Joseph's Prep), Will Fuller (Miami Dolphins, Roman Catholic) over the years. As a sports agent, Odom is well aware of the talent in his hometown.
"I'm elated every single year when you see the young men with these opportunities," Odom said. "Philadelphia was more so known for basketball, but now you see a football players getting to this level like Kyle Pitts, Shaka Toney [Washington Football Team, Imhotep Charter] Christian Barmore [New England Patriots, Neumann-Goretti]."
Odom is using his football knowledge and experience to put together a career as a sports agent and he's doing an amazing job.
