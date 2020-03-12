Lincoln University football standout Solomon Bassett has been invited to participate in the Inaugural NFL HBCU Combine in South Florida March 27-28. Solomon, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive lineman, was among 51 athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities around the country selected to participate in the combine.
The combine will be held at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Facility with an opportunity for evaluation and exposure for draft eligible players with no remaining eligibility who were not invited to the National Invitational Combine (NIC).
"It's a great deal all-around for us to have Solomon Bassett represent Lincoln University at the HBCU combine because it shows that perseverance and hard work pays off and gives you opportunities," said Joe Dean, Lincoln University's head coach in a statement. "I think he presents the type of attitude and hard work that it takes to be an athlete coming from a historical Black college, especially at the Division II level. The combine gives him the opportunity to extend his career and chase that goal of playing in the NFL."
Bassett led the Lions defense with six sacks and five blocked kicks last season. The five blocked kicks were the most by an NCAA Division II player last season. It's also a Lincoln U. school record. In addition, he posted 41 total tackles and had a team-high 12 tackles for loss, totaling 61 yards. During the season, he received Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Special Teams Player of the Week recognition and ECAC Special Teams Player of the Month honors. He is a two-time first team All-CIAA selection. He was chosen to the 2019 Don Hanson Super Region third team.
"It's family environment [here at Lincoln]; it's about support," Dean said. "I believe that the university does a great job in supporting our athletes and giving people opportunities. As we are still a young program, Solomon blazing the path and setting the trail for subsequent athletes to follow and have this opportunity is important.
"Being one of the 51 athletes that will have an opportunity to perform at this inaugural HBCU combine is huge because now when we got recruit we can say 'we're building something at this program and we're changing the narrative about what this football has been, added Dean in a statement. "Athletes like Solomon who have come through here have had individual success but we need to get more guys that come from that same mindset who will collectively improve our program and at the same time create opportunities for themselves at the next level."
Bassett played in 40 games for the Lions from 2015-19 and completed his career as Lincoln's all-time leader in blocked kicks (8) and fumbles recovered (6). His 48 career tackles for loss and 22 sacks are second all-time in the school's football history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.