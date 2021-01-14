The Philadelphia Phillies have organized the virtual program for the Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Celebration hosted by the African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) and Citizens for Monday, Jan. 18.
The organizations will host a free, virtual conversation on 'Athletes and Activism: Baseball, Race and Social Justice' with Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen, 2008 World Champion Jimmy Rollins and 1993 National League Champion and 2008 World Champion team hitting coach Milt Thompson. MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds will moderate the event. Reynolds was a two-time American League all-star and 12-year MLB veteran.
In addition, there will be a special welcome by Daniel K. Fitzpatrick, president of Citizens, Mid-Atlantic Region, and Ivan Henderson, vice president of programming, African American Museum in Philadelphia.
"The African American Museum in Philadelphia is honored to invite audiences to learn from some of Major League Baseball's most unique and accomplished voices on such important and timely topics as activism and social justice," said Henderson in a statement. "Museums - and cultural institutions in general - play a vital role in connecting historic and contemporary narratives, and advancing the kind of discourse that aids in healing and reconnecting our communities. We hope that our partnership with Citizens and the Philadelphia Phillies on this exciting program informs and inspires audiences, encourages their support and advocacy for institutions like AAMP, and sets the tone for our 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Celebration."
"We are proud to support two of our longstanding community partners as they take on such a critical conversation," said Fitzpatrick in a statement. "The past year has brought so many issues involving systemic racism to the forefront. At Citizens, we are committed to helping to drive social equity and economic advancement in underserved communities across our footprint. We hope this discussion will serve as a way for us all to come together and learn from one another - a fitting tribute to Dr. King."
The hour-long conversation will be pre-recorded with a live virtual audience at the start of the Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Celebration, and then streamed to the public on Jan. 18, at 5 p.m. on Phillies YouTube, as well as on AAMP and Citizens websites.
This is the 15th year that the AAMP and Citizens have worked together to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Thanks to a $30,000 donation from Citizens Charitable Foundation all events for the 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Celebration at AAMP are free to the public. For more information, go to https://www.aampmuseum.org/mlk.html.
