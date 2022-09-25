Earlier this week, two men held a discussion on Temple University’s campus examining equality in the NFL.
Jim Rooney, a name as synonymous with football as Vince Lombardi or John Madden, was joined by Jeremi Duru, a professor of law at American University’s Washington College of Law, to discuss the NFL’s inception and its transformation into the league that has overtaken our Sundays, Mondays and even Thursdays each fall. Their focus was on the league’s policies on diversity, the Rooney Rule and how the rule’s legacy could be in jeopardy.
The “Rooney Rule” is a guideline put in place by the NFL in 2003 to promote diversity at the head coaching level. It was named after Dan Rooney, former owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The rule was implemented in response to the league’s lack of diversity. NFL teams were made up of rosters with mostly Black players, but were led by mostly white coaches and managers.
The earliest forms of the policy required each NFL team with a head coaching vacancy to interview one or more diverse candidates before making a hiring decision. This year, the rule was modified so that all 32 clubs must interview at least two women or persons of color when seeking to fill prominent positions.
In some regards, the NFL has held the rule as proof of a push for inclusion. It has also been used as a model for other prominent business organizations.
“In thinking about how we move forward, we have to look at elements of the NFL that have had consistent success,” Duru said.
In today’s league, the Rooney Rule remains a target of criticism. Some say we’ve evolved past a need for such a rule. Others say the rule doesn’t take things far enough and some organizations are finding ways to bypass it.
Current Steelers assistant coach and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has a pending lawsuit against the NFL that defends the claim.
In his lawsuit, Flores states that he was scheduled to interview for the head coaching position with the New York Giants. His interview would have fulfilled the Giants Rooney Rule obligation, but Flores found out through Patriots head coach Bill Belicheck that the position had already been filled. Belicheck sent him a congratulatory text for getting the job when he meant to send it to a different Brian, current Giants head coach Brian Daboll.
Jim Rooney, son of Dan Rooney, has been working to push his father’s legacy and diversity in the NFL forward. He says that in order to strengthen the Rooney Rule, the league must adopt five major pillars.
• Transparency: Teams must be open about their hiring practices.
• Enforcement: The league must provide both positive and negative incentives to motivate the teams to move forward.
• Accountability: The league must provide clear cut examples of success and failure for organizations. A standard must be set and reinforced with consequences.
• Sincerity: Jim Rooney says organizations “can be dehumanizing if they’re not willing to give people of color real opportunities to lead.”
• Intentionality: It can’t just be about filling a quota, teams must set out with the goal of becoming more diverse for change to be made.
True movements begin with the work and courage of just one person.
“We all want massive change,” said Duru, “but I think that by simply changing ordinary behaviors we can make major changes from the ground up.”
Duru went on to say that “people are afraid to say that the face of their brand will look different than the way they look. They’re afraid to have that woman or that Black man in the forefront.”
Rooney said that ownership must take a walk in the shoes of the same minorities that appear to be at the mercy of their own hiring practices in order to truly understand the weight of these issues.
“Leaders must ask themselves ‘have I been the ‘other’,’?” he said. “If you have been than you’re more likely to open up your organization to inclusion because you know what it’s like to be excluded.”
