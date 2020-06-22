Four months ago, Brandon Millwood was celebrating at the Liacouras Centers after having coached Mastery Charter North girl’s basketball team to a Public League championship. Now, Millwood will use his coaching expertise as the new head coach of the Philadelphia Reign, a professional women’s basketball team that plays during the summer months.
He’s excited about coaching at the professional level. Winning the Public League title certainly had an impact on him getting this job.
“That actually helped put me in this situation to be presented with an opportunity to coach women’s professional basketball,” Millwood said. “On the positive side, I’m able to provide opportunities for a lot of inner city players that grew up playing in the Philadelphia Public and Catholic schools. That’s the most exciting part is being able to provide those professional opportunities.”
Derrick Robinson is the general manager of the Reign. Robinson believes Millwood has a great deal of knowledge of women’s basketball.
“When I think about Brandon,” Robinson said. “The influence that he’s already brought to the team. I think about intensity. I think about the drive and passion. I think about dedication to the team and the organization.
“He’s a winner. Anybody that knows or is serious about the sport, and really invested in the sport particularly women’s basketball that’s in the know, knows Brandon. He’s just a wealth of knowledge.”
The Philadelphia Reign are members of the Women’s Professional Basketball Association. The Reign is in its second year of playing professional basketball. Philadelphia doesn’t have a lot of history in regards to women’s professional basketball.
The city did have the Philadelphia Rage of the American Basketball League from 1996-98. It’s been more than two decades since women’s professional basketball has been in Philadelphia. The league plays its games during the summer months just like the WNBA. Actually, the WPBA has some former WNBA players in its league like Brittany Hrynko, a former All-Public League standout who played her college basketball for DePaul University.
“Brittany Hrynko, who is a Philadelphia high school legend, played at Engineering and Science and went on to play at DePaul [and] had a little run in the WNBA,” Millwood said. “We have a lot of talent in the city. We have Ciani Cryor who played at Neumann-Goretti and Rutgers, Alisha Kebbe who played at Villanova. Our league runs concurrent [with] the WNBA.
“This is an amazing opportunity for our city to build a fan base and bring some additional excitement around women’s basketball.”
The Reign was scheduled to play its games at Montgomery County Community College. However, due to COVID-19, the team hasn’t been able to play.
“It’s going to be an adjustment all the way around as a lot of people have been saying the new normal,” Anderson said. “Everybody is going to have to make adjustments in all areas and all phases of the game from the fans, to the league itself, to the players.
“We just want to make sure we’re doing our due diligence for the safety of not only the players, but the fans and everybody involved. It’s going to be an adjustment period.”
Meanwhile, the Reign will try to increase its presence in the community. On Thursday, June 25 the team will visit Happy Hollow Recreation Center in Germantown from 10 a.m. to noon for a food drive.
Millwood carved out a special place in his basketball career when he won a Public League championship as a coach this season. In 2001, he was the star of a Simon Gratz High School team that won the league title.
Although Millwood has a new position coaching the Reign, he will still be able to coach the Mastery Charter North girl’s basketball team.
“The most important part of it,” Millwood said. “It doesn’t conflict with the high school situation. I’m able to coach the high school team during the school year and work with the pros during the summer.”
