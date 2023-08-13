For the nation’s first historically Black institution, an opportunity of a lifetime was presented. Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment (HBSE), owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, hosted 20 students and advisors from Cheyney University this past week for a Sports Analytics Training Camp.
Analytics has become an integral part of sports over the last decade. Franchises incorporate it in every aspect of their operations, including how players are selected, their performance and coaching strategies.
“One of our goals as an organization is to provide more opportunities for communities who are underrepresented,” said David Gould, chief diversity and impact officer for HBSE. “Part of that is through our HBCU fellowship program providing exposure to possible careers in sports and entertainment. We’re proud to support this partnership and to propel people into industry moving forward.”
Held at the Sixers’ training complex in Camden, New Jersey, the students received hands-on experience working in a group setting inside the Allen Iverson Conference Room. During the weeklong assimilation, the Cheyney scholars evaluated multiple HBSE challenges and provided solutions.
“This is an amazing opportunity for Cheyney University students with various majors to get an introduction to what is possible with data,” said Vanessa Atkins, Cheyney’s executive director of Strategic Partnerships & Career Pathways. “They are applying concepts they have learned from Cheyney faculty on campus to real-world problems and meeting professionals in roles they may choose to pursue one day because of this exposure opportunity.”
The scholars also engaged with 76ers executives and employees like Gould in conversations about how to attack specific business scenarios. As part of the initiative with Cheyney University, the Sixers also brought in Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) allowing the students to utilize MIT’s resources while working on the multiple projects.
“We want to give the students an opportunity to speak with those who are outside their networks in a way that is fun, engaging and in the educational aspect of learning through sport,” Christina Chase emphasized. Chase is an MIT Instructor and lecturer for the camp.
The camp was sparked by Mosaic Development Partners, a Black-owned real estate developer based in North Philadelphia. Mosaic is also a partner with the proposed 76ers arena, which is looking for approval with the city, built on part of the current Fashion District Philadelphia property on Market East. Mosaic founder and co-owner Leslie Smallwood-Lewis was also present.
“For HBCU students in general, it is an awesome opportunity to connect with another institution like MIT, the type of programming we are providing, and to understand more about the sports industry is just invaluable,” said Robin Burgos, HBSE vice president of Inclusion and Engagement. “I am very excited about this collaboration.”
Among the projects both Cheyney and MIT were the business of ticketing, pro draft positioning for athletes even those who are undrafted free agents, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), along with community outreach.
“I am extremely grateful for this experience. It has allowed me to broaden my horizons going into depth with these topics,” said Cheyney student Shadia Tinsley-Jones. “Just being surrounded by different peers and age groups, I feel the 76ers are doing a great job of being inclusive which is one of our topics.”
The week commenced with presentations from the students with a fresh perspective bringing different solutions to all the challenges that they were given by the HBSE.
As Cheyney senior Kishore Owusu explained, the five days spent at Sixers headquarters were priceless. “This experience has been revolutionary and one of a kind. We are not just working any project. They are ones that matter to the Sixers. It will help me build up my leadership abilities as well as my technical skills going forward.”
