For the nation’s first historically Black institution, an opportunity of a lifetime was presented. Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment (HBSE), owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, hosted 20 students and advisors from Cheyney University this past week for a Sports Analytics Training Camp.

Analytics has become an integral part of sports over the last decade. Franchises incorporate it in every aspect of their operations, including how players are selected, their performance and coaching strategies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.