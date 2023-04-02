In the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder plus the pandemic, a multitude of corporations pledged to change the plight of African Americans in society, as well as in business. Now, in 2023, as many of those companies are rolling back those diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, one of the city’s major sports franchises continues its commitment.
In 2020, the Philadelphia 76ers Buy Black Program was developed to promote local, Black-owned businesses and provide entrepreneurs with expert marketing consultation, advertising value and additional tools to succeed.
“We are committed to leveraging our business platforms to provide resources and to make a positive impact on them to close the disparity,” said Sixers Chief Diversity and Impact Officer David Gould.
Led by Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, and in continuance of their parent company, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment’s (HBSE) $20 million commitment to racial equity, the 76ers continue to put their money where their mouth is by including Black entrepreneurs throughout its business and brand. Through the day-to-day business operations, the 76ers continue to expand this program to empower local small businesses and the surrounding communities.
Each year, the program chooses a business from a list of hundreds to work with. Lokal Artisan Foods, owned and founded by Charisse McGill, now joins Thunder Mug Cafe — a tea and coffee restaurant in East Falls, Girl Contracting — a female-operated contracting group in South Philadelphia and SPERGO — an apparel company owned by 16-year-old entrepreneur Trey Brown who went on to receive $300,000 in funding on ABC’s Shark Tank.
Lokal Artisan Foods specializes in French toast food and beverage products. “To now have access to this massive platform and the resources of the Philadelphia 76ers to further grow our French Toast bites community is definitely a blessing,” said McGill. “It also supports my ability to continue to do work with youth in underserved communities by providing employment opportunities and paying a living wage.”
McGill became the first Black woman to own and operate a food establishment at both Cherry Street Pier and Spruce Street Harbor Park, popular public staples at Philadelphia’s Delaware River waterfront.
As with the previous two businesses selected, Lokal Artisan Foods is now an official partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and will receive a custom marketing plan, free advertising across the team’s social and digital platforms, custom-created content, radio spots during 76ers game broadcasts and other opportunities.
In a new initiative with the Buy Black Program, the 76ers have teamed up with Eastside Golf, a Black-owned sports apparel company and Zenith Wealth Partners to provide mentorship and networking opportunities.
Eastside Golf was founded by Olajuwon Ajanaku of Atlanta, Georgia, and Earl A. Cooper of Wilmington, Delaware. Both were college golfers who won a National Championship at Morehouse.
“We knew almost instantly that Charisse had the passion and hunger to succeed that we were looking for,” said Cooper. “Her business is booming, and we are excited to be a small part of her journey.”
According to their website, Zenith Wealth Partners, founded by Jason Ray, is a 100% minority-owned business based in Philadelphia on a mission to eliminate systemic wealth inequality by delivering accessible, objective advice that creates financial success for their clients.
“We felt Lokal Artisan Foods was best positioned to leverage the exposure that partnering with the Sixers would provide, both through their e-commerce and in-person sales channels,” said Ray.
Going forward, the Sixers aim to maximize the value of these partnerships for years to come as they pursue building the new arena proposed in Center City. “We want to walk the walk,” said Gould. “And also expand this program to other communities of color.”
