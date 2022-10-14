You have to tip the clock back to 1983 to recall the last time the Philadelphia 76ers were world champions. That was during the 1982-83 season. That was 39 years after the Sixers swept the Los Angeles Lakers to win it all.
That was a long time ago. That was when Julius “Dr. J” Erving, the late great Moses Malone, Bobby Jones, Maurice Cheeks and that ever loving “Boston Killer,” Andrew Toney, made every game worthwhile. There was a guy named Billy Cunningham coaching a team that was virtually unstoppable.
The 2022-23 76ers don’t have a team filled with talented Hall of Fame players like that team. Instead, they have a team featuring three star players in 7-foot 280-pound center Joel Embiid, venerable All-Star guard James Harden, and highly competent forward Tobias Harris. Stroke in players such as guard Tyrese Maxey and newly signed forward P.J. Tucker to go with players like Montrezl Harrell, Shake Milton and suddenly the new 76ers look like a team that could make things interesting.
With a quick glance at the lineup, it would appear that head coach Glenn “Doc” Rivers has a challenge before him. He’s got some superstars, some up-and-coming stars, and a team with guys who do well in filling in the blanks.
“I think we’re going to surprise a few people,” said Harrell who was the NBA’s sixth man of the year in 2020 with the Los Angles Clippers. “I think people are going to be very surprised to see how well we all work together. We’re still learning each other. We’re still trying things out there. We’re nowhere we plan to be when the season begins. That’s something that takes time and we’re going to keep working on it.”
“We’re not a team of Joel and Harden and a bunch of nobodies. We’ve been around,” Harrell continued. “We’ve got guys with experience and who have had success in this league. I know I’ve had success in this league. You can look it up.”
Harrell signed a two-year, $5.2 million contract with the Sixers on Sept. 13. He is a strong 6-foot-7, 240-pounder with a 7-foot-4-inch wingspan. It was expected that he would be Embiid’s primary backup but Paul Reed has held that role all preseason. Both reserves are expected to see time this season.
Harrell, an eighth-year veteran, has averaged 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds in 458 games with 29 starts over seven combined seasons with the Houston Rockets, Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
Last year Embiid began to emerge as the Sixers’ leader. He was the league’s top scorer, averaging 30.6 points per game and finished second again in the league’s Most Valuable Player award to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Once again injuries limited Embiid, especially at the end of the season, but he’s looking past that to concentrate on this year.
“Obviously, you can’t control freak accidents,” said Embiid. “But I felt great. I need to keep on going. I’m only doing this for 20 years, so I need to get it all while I can.”
This summer, Embiid embarked on the journey of becoming a U.S. citizen. Embiid went to and graduated from a high school in Florida and played a year of college ball in Kansas before being drafted to the team as the No. 3 overall pick in 2014.
“I’ve been here for a long time,” Embiid told The Associated Press on Sept. 29 at training camp at The Citadel. “My son is American. I felt like, I’m living here and it’s a blessing to be an American. So I said, why not?”
The Sixers are hoping that an energized Harden can make a difference. Harden was the NBA’s MVP five years ago. That was also two teams ago. The game has changed but the object has remained the same, the team that sinks the most baskets win.
Harden may be a step slower than he was then but his shooting touch is still there. He’s playing for a team that wants and definitely needs for him to come through. He’s more than capable on any night to lead everyone in scoring.
On Feb.10, the Brooklyn Nets traded Harden and Paul Millsap to the Sixers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks. Now the league’s third-place leader in three-pointers behind Ray Allen and Stephen Curry, Harden re-signed with the 76ers on a two-year, $68.6 million deal which includes a player option for the 2023–24 season. Known as “The Beard” because of his famous beard, the 6-foot-5-inch, 220-pounder is the highest all-time left-handed scorer in NBA history.
Harden took a significant pay cut to secure other standout players for the team. The cut was roughly $14 million dollars, and it allowed the team to sign Tucker, Harrell, De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr.
The acceptance of the cut showed his commitment to the team and its betterment.
“Taking less money this year to sign as many players as we needed to help us contend and be the last team standing was very, very important to me,” Harden said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I wanted to show the organization, the Sixers fans and everybody else who supports what we’re trying to accomplish, what I’m trying to accomplish individually, that this is what I’m about.”
This decline in pay led to an investigation by the NBA for possible tampering in the offseason free-agency moves. The investigation is still ongoing.
Harris is tough and a proven double-digit scorer. When teams begin to pick on Embiid and Harden, he’s usually there hitting a key jumper or pulling down a rebound. His play has been important and is key behind the success of the Sixers’ season.
Maxey is coming off a spectacular season. He finished third in 3-point scoring and averaged 17.5 points per game. His continued development is refreshing and should be inspiring.
The one thing that Maxey is not afraid to do is take risks. He’ll dribble around opponents and if something isn’t there, he’ll shoot one off. It’s that characteristic that the Sixers need, especially as the season wears on. Teams are becoming more aware of Maxey and what he’s able to do. They won’t be leaving him open to bury shots.
Tucker, whose given name is Anthony Leon, has never averaged double figures. But he has proven to build himself into a good basketball player, going through the developmental league and improving with stops in Phoenix, Houston, Toronto, Milwaukee and Miami. His play should be an inspiration for the Sixers.
To show how valuable Tucker is, just place a call to Miami and ask former Sixer Jimmy Butler. Tucker’s play inside was invaluable and it opened up a lot of space for Butler. Tucker will be counted on to do the same for the Sixers.
One name that keeps popping up is Shake Milton. The fourth-year guard from Southern Methodist University is loaded with talent. This may be the year that he finally puts everything together and if that happens, look out.
So can Rivers pull all of this talent together to give the Sixers a championship season? The talent is there. The attitude is there.
“We’re going to be fine,” said Harrell. “Just watch.”
