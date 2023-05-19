For what is now the last six seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers have failed to advance past the second round of the postseason. The subsequent three were coached by Glenn “Doc” Rivers. Two days after being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in seven games, Philadelphia relieved Rivers of his duties.

“Doc is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, a future Hall of Famer, and someone I respect immensely. We’re grateful for all he did in his three seasons here and thank him for the important impact he made on our franchise,” said 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey. “After having the chance to reflect upon our season, we decided that certain changes are necessary to further our goals of competing for a championship.”

