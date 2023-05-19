Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, center, watches from the bench as the 76ers trail the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series, Sunday in Boston. Philadelphia was eliminated. —AP Photo/Steven Senne
Steven Senne
Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers speaks to his team during Game 7 against the Boston Celtics. — AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
Philadelphia 76ers’ Daryl Morey tells reporters during a news conference on Wednesday that he will take his time before hiring a new head coach. — AP Photo/Matt Slocum
For what is now the last six seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers have failed to advance past the second round of the postseason. The subsequent three were coached by Glenn “Doc” Rivers. Two days after being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in seven games, Philadelphia relieved Rivers of his duties.
“Doc is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, a future Hall of Famer, and someone I respect immensely. We’re grateful for all he did in his three seasons here and thank him for the important impact he made on our franchise,” said 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey. “After having the chance to reflect upon our season, we decided that certain changes are necessary to further our goals of competing for a championship.”
Rivers, a top 15 coach of the NBA’s 75th anniversary, was hired on Oct. 2, 2020, and compiled a 154-82 (.653) regular-season record during his Philly tenure, but each year ended in disappointment succumbing to Atlanta in 2021, Miami in 2022 and Boston in 2023.
“I really enjoyed my time in Philadelphia—what a great city. I want to start by thanking my staff, the players and the ownership group for their support,” Rivers said in a statement. “We got a lot done in a short amount of time.”
Embiid was reportedly shocked and not pleased of the coaching change. After all, Embiid did morph into a perennial superstar by winning two scoring titles, was a first team All-NBA selection, and named league’s most valuable player, all with Rivers at the helm.
But what is next for Philadelphia and a deeply loyal fan base who survived the lowly “Trust The Process” years and has been waiting for a championship since Julius Erving and Moses Malone won it in 1983? It is also now a 22-year drought to simply reaching the NBA Finals when Allen Iverson willed them there in 2001.
Morey, who didn’t particularly have a good press conference this week, must find a head coach to finally push this franchise over the hump. That starts with getting the most out of Embiid who, although produced a historic regular season, underachieved when it mattered the most versus Boston.
Leading candidates include retreads Mike Budenholzer, Frank Vogel and Nick Nurse. Each of whom have won NBA titles as head coaches in last few years with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.
Also add to the mix Monty Williams who led the Phoenix Suns to a Finals appearance in 2021, Sam Cassell and Mike D’Antoni. All three have worked as 76ers assistant coaches. D’Antoni has history with Morey and James Harden. They worked together several years ago with the Houston Rockets.
Furthermore, an important decision has to be made on Harden. The Beard was sensational in at times in some playoff games but non-existent in others. The future Hall of Fame guard holds all the cards with a player option for 2023-24 season, however according Bleacher Report, Harden intends opt-out and test the free agent market. A return to Houston is possible where he played for nearly a decade and won MVP.
This places Philly in a bind. Will the front office allow Harden to leave, or will they be forced to sign the 33-year-old to a long-term max deal? The Sixers already have salary cap issues which prohibits them from making a big splash this summer and perhaps the necessary improvements to avoid the same fate that the city is tired of experiencing.
The reality is the two teams currently playing in the Eastern Conference Finals, Boston, led by Jayson Tatum, and the Miami Heat, captained by former Sixer Jimmy Butler, are not going away any time soon. Also Milwaukee, with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, presents obstacles for a Philadelphia squad who are once again picking up the pieces of another dispiriting ending to a season.
