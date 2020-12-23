If I haven’t before, let me ask you now. Can somebody explain a “faith walk” to me? I frequently refer to my own spiritual transformation that way and I’ve had others describe this “thing” that I’m on …’as you go down this road’….’as you complete this walk.’ I’ve even used the faith walk phrase when trying to explain a new and different view of the world as now seen by someone who believes being saved is more than just some trite saying. This, whatever it is, is serious and I have to admit, very tangible. I really can feel it. I was just curious about the walk reference. I suppose when you think about it, many in the bible had truth revealed to them on a walk, on a journey, while going from one place to another at God’s direction and even during the subconscious traveling in a dream. It’s a simple analogy and if you think about, what is more meaningful than a walk with someone you respect, admire, love and can learn from?

One of the most memorable experiences I’ve ever had was to walk with my children when they were toddlers. There was something about them exploring and discovering the world around them without fear, because they knew Daddy was right there. Have you ever witnessed this? Have you ever been a part of the experience of walking and talking with someone you were totally in sync with? That must be one of the reasons people refer to discovering God as faith walking. The effort to get closer to God requires movement. I believe the walk reference is probably an attempt (an excellent one), to describe the experience of following, or trying to follow, the path laid down by Jesus Christ. The best example we have is Enoch. “Enoch walked with God: then he was no more, because God took him away.” Genesis 5:24. The Bible talks about walking humbly, walking in the light, walking with the wise, walking together and yes, walking on water. The point seems to be that life is a journey and if the truth be told, the journey is infinitely better if God goes along for the ride.

We want and at times need to talk to God along the way. Maybe, if we’re truly blessed, He’ll talk back. Searching for Him here on earth is fundamentally a spiritual experience. To walk with the Lord can only be described as “stepping out on faith.” Once taken, life changes. You change. You have to. I know I did. So, I guess I’ve kind of cleared up my own dilemma. This faith walk is merely an acknowledgement that you are letting God order your steps, lead you through, guide you in this world. When you do this, God will direct you straight to Him. “When Jesus spoke again to the people, He said, I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness; but will have the light of life.” John 8:12. So this walk thing suggests by doing so, you can directly connect with God. You can do what Enoch did. You can hope and pray like Enoch that God will take you to Him also. That’s the point isn’t it?

So when you get up tomorrow, think about this and let God order your steps consciously for one day. Make a concerted effort to listen and hopefully hear what He is telling you on that day. The bible says faith comes by hearing. What better way to hear than by taking a deliberate stroll with the Lord? Try it. You might find God showing up in the strangest places and in the strangest faces. But you’ve got to look. I guarantee, if you go deliberately looking for God just one day, you won’t be alone for long. You see He has this marvelous way of showing up right on time when He knows somebody is indeed seeking Him out. Remember, however, the first step is up to you.

May God bless and keep you always.