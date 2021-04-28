My thoughts today center around mercy. The point is not the mercy you are supposed to give as Christians, but the mercy you have received from the Lord.
Biblically speaking, there are examples upon examples in the Bible where God is merciful. He forgives. Jesus is the penultimate symbol of God’s mercy. But lest you be one of those who really cannot relate to biblical stories and parables because they really have no bearing on your life, let’s focus on how much mercy God has bestowed upon you.
Now unless you’re perfect, I assume you can relate to an inquiry into your life about God having been merciful to you at one time or another. We don’t have to talk about you. Let’s talk about me. I know I’m still on the planet, able to appreciate life, because of God’s mercy. What I also know is even if I couldn’t (but I want you to know I can) relate to the biblical side of this, I believe there’s a price for everything and mercy is no exception.
“Speak and act as those who are going to be judged by the law (Moses) that gives freedom, because judgment without mercy will be shown to anyone who has not been merciful. Mercy triumphs over judgment.” James 2:12-13. OK, so if you don’t know that being merciful should happen in the face of being judgmental, then you may not realize that your opportunity to be merciful happens at the moment you are judging others.
I’m just assuming again that you’ve stood in judgment of a few folk during your lifetime. If so, you might want to pay attention to what the Bible is trying to tell you. For a Christian, being judgmental is a given; being merciful is its necessary byproduct.
My Bible tells me we show mercy because we understand we have received it. Those who have “tasted” God’s mercy are really prone to forgiving others, showing mercy toward them, because of the amazing thing called grace that God has given to them.
If you get this and you gossip, turn your nose up or down, or stand in judgment of others, then I assume you know the rules and you should know you’re playing with fire. This verse tells you that your turn is coming: judgment without mercy. The reality here is your judgment (the cause) has its effect. God’s has His.
If you don’t get this, then it means you really haven’t experienced God’s mercy at the level of appreciation that you should. Your ego is allowing the devil to convince you that you’ve made it this far by your own talents and attributes. This level of ignorance is unacceptable and dangerous, particularly if you call yourself a Christian.
If you do get it and still have little mercy for others, then you’ve got a bigger problem than you know. “Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.” Matthew 7:1-2.
About that price I was talking about earlier. I recognize this may not be easy to accept. But if you’ve lived at all, it’s a lot easier when you remember what could have been, and we all know it could have been a lot worse. “Mercy triumphs over judgment.” I know I’ve assumed a lot here and I shouldn’t. But the way I break it down works for me and, prayerfully, I hope it works for you. After seeking salvation, mercy uncovers eternity.
May God continue to bless and keep you always.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.