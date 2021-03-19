You know, it has been a few years since I started writing this column. In that time it has evolved into being a great source of humility and spiritual guidance for me. The blessing of this kind of service opportunity in the name of my Lord and savior Jesus Christ is certainly understood and appreciated by me and I hope, also, by you.
One of the keys for my personal salvation in coming to Christ was an acknowledgement that I cannot put limits on God. As much as I might try to, it is impossible for me to see God by some human definition that I’ve concocted after reading some metaphysical narrative on the spirituality of nature and the perpetual existence of the cosmos.
Rather, my faith and my experience tell and confirm for me that I have no idea about the real power and the ultimate omniscience of the Lord Almighty. That’s why I cannot place Him in one denomination or the other.
Would you dare say that God is Catholic? Maybe He’s Baptist. Or better yet is He interdenominational? The very question presupposes that God somehow can be defined in the human terms of secular beliefs. Denominations have doctrine. Denominations have rules. Denominations will have you believe yours is somehow better than theirs. Now how ungodly is that?
I guess the point I’m trying to make is through the blessing of this column and the gift of this platform, I’m compelled to at least say that God is bigger, better and greater than that. One of the beautiful things about faith is that it allows you to dwell in possibilities in a manner that befits the best dreams that you’ve ever had.
God is all that. He is the Alpha and the Omega, as if we could understand endless time without beginning and without end. God is everything and everyplace at the same time. He exists as endless time and space. Even the terms time and space are secular words for our description of how we as human beings relate to the world in which we live. I’m just not so sure they are accurate measures of a God who created both.
My point? Faith in the known is a powerful thing and faith in the unknown is even more powerful. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him and He will make your paths straight.” Proverbs 3:5-6.
I don’t know about you, but the awesomeness of that trust and that reality has made me grateful to know my acceptance of Christ has straightened my path and I wish the same for you. I no longer try to make the image fit the mind. It’s too confining and God ain’t having it. Our nature is to try to meet God on our terms. His nature is to meet us on His terms, wherever and whenever the time and space are right.
The preparation for this almost guarantees it happening. Our job is simply to get ready. God does the rest. He’s been waiting for you for an eternity and He knows an eternity awaits you. He has blessed and kept you always. I know I’m better for it.
May God bless and keep you always.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.