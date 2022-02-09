Inside this 30-minute spicy shrimp bowl recipe are two mini recipes - a clever, flavor-bomb of a sauce and a quick spiced-nut technique. I've committed both to memory and have since carried them over to other dishes.
I love when I find little gems - a nugget of wisdom on a technique, a sauce or a flavor combo - that makes me a better, faster and nimbler cook.
The shrimp bowl comes from "Feeding the Frasers" by Sammy Moniz – St. Martin's Griffin, 2022 – a cookbook featuring 100 recipes that Moniz makes for her family, including her husband, champion CrossFit athlete Mat Fraser. The cookbook features dishes drawn from her popular Instagram account of the same name.
If you make a few of the recipes, you'll see why Moniz has almost 400,000 followers. This dish is an example of the ease and flavor she embraces.
First the sauce: We've written about our favorite store-bought condiments, described how to make ones we love and even zeroed in on specific ones, such as gochujang. I'm adding this quick soy-ginger-garlic sauce to my list of top homemade condiments.
One great thing about it is that I could make it with ingredients that I already have in my kitchen. Maybe you can, too. It begins with a 1/4 cup of low-sodium soy sauce. You whisk in three tablespoons rice vinegar (or you can use any vinegar you have) and ketchup. Then, you season that with a little sesame oil, fresh garlic, ginger and a bit of jarred chili sauce to create a thick, spicy-sweet mixture. (If you don't like sesame oil, add olive oil or any neutral oil, but you do need a little fat in the mix. I have made it without the chili sauce as well and it was a bit less wonderful, but still quite good.)
For this recipe, after lightly pan frying cornmeal-dusted shrimp, you pour the sauce over and toss until they are well-coated. The sauced shrimp are served atop a bed of steamed rice and topped with those spicy nuts I mentioned.
The nuts are toasted in a skillet on the stovetop. Moniz describes the cashews as kickin' because you cook them in a tablespoon of the chili sauce (I used Huy Fong Chili Garlic Sauce) until lightly browned, dry and a little sticky. Then, while still warm, sprinkle them with orange zest and sesame seeds and lightly toss.
The cashews were so good, I had to stop myself from snacking on them while I pan-fried the shrimp. So far, I've tried this easy treatment with slivered almonds and pumpkins seeds, too.
The sauce, I've tossed with plain chicken strips that I first pan-fried in a bit of olive oil until browned. I've also used it to lightly coat battered, fried catfish strips, too.
Oh, and, of course, try the components in this rice bowl just as Moniz recommends. We greedily devoured the shrimp bowl. Bet you will, too.
- - -
Spicy Cashew Shrimp Bowl
Active time: 15 minutes | Total time: 30 minutes
4 servings
With a handful of condiments you probably have in your refrigerator or can easily find at the grocery store, you can make the sauce for this big-flavored, 30-minute shrimp dish. The recipe is adapted from the cookbook "Feeding the Frasers" by Sammy Moniz, which features recipes that she and her husband, CrossFit athlete Mat Fraser, eat at home.
Storage Notes: Refrigerate the shrimp and rice separately for up to 3 days.
INGREDIENTS
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided, plus more as needed
1 cup cashews, dry roasted
2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce, such as Huy Foy brand, divided
1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest (from 1 large orange)
1 teaspoon white sesame seeds, plus more for serving
1 pound peeled, deveined medium (41-50 count) shrimp, defrosted if frozen
1/4 cup fine white cornmeal
1/4 teaspoon fine black pepper
1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
3 tablespoons rice vinegar
3 tablespoons ketchup
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon minced or grated garlic
1/2 teaspoon minced or grated fresh ginger
Steamed white rice, for serving
1/4 cup sliced scallions, for serving
DIRECTIONS
In a large cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil until shimmering. Add the cashews and 1 tablespoon of the chili sauce. Cook, stirring frequently, until lightly toasted, 3 to 4 minutes. Move the cashews to a plate, and sprinkle with the orange zest and sesame seeds. Toss to distribute the zest and seeds.
Pat the shrimp dry. In a large bowl, whisk together the cornmeal and pepper until combined. Toss the shrimp with the seasoned cornmeal to coat. Shake off any excess flour before cooking.
Line a platter with a paper towel or a kitchen towel. In the same skillet over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil until hot, about 1 minute. Drop a bit of cornmeal into the oil: If it sizzles vigorously, the oil is hot enough. Working in batches, fry the shrimp until golden and cooked through, about 2 minutes on each side, adjusting the heat and adding more oil, as needed. Transfer the cooked shrimp to the prepared platter when they are done.
In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, vinegar, ketchup, sesame oil, garlic, ginger and remaining 1 tablespoon of chili sauce until well combined.
When all of the shrimp are fried, reduce the heat to low. Return the cooked shrimp to the skillet and pour the sauce mixture over.
Toss the shrimp with the sauce and simmer until the sauce thickens and coats the shrimp, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat.
Serve the shrimp over steamed rice, topped with cashews, scallions and more sesame seeds, if desired.
Nutrition information per serving (1/2 cup rice and scant 1 cup shrimp) | Calories: 724; Total Fat: 39 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 170 mg; Sodium: 963 mg; Carbohydrates: 58 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugar: 10 g; Protein: 38 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.
