State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta will partner with PhillyCounts in sponsoring a job fair for those interested in positions with the US Census paying upwards of $25 an hour.
Kenyatta, a Democrat serving the 181st District, and PhillyCounts, a non-profit supporting efforts across the city to support participation in the 2020 Census, will partner at the Liacouras Center (1776 N. Broad Street) on Thursday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Job Fair seeks to match city residents with jobs as census takers.
The Census determines, among others, representation in congress, the distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funding to states and communities, and how resources for job creation, housing, and infrastructure are allocated.
“One of the most important ways that we keep or lose political power is by keeping track of data,” Johnson said. “Data is critically important to how resources are allocated,” Kenyatta said. “This is a part of a process that is going to be ongoing.
“It’s an opportunity for people to get jobs and earn income, and it’s a means to spread the importance of participating in the Census,” Kenyatta continued. “The demographics of the city have changed. We have to realize that all dollars that come from the federal and state government are determined by the Census.”
