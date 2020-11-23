On May 25, George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd’s death sparked months of protests across the nation against police brutality and racial inequality in America.
In addition to the recent widely publicized police killings of Floyd and other unarmed Black men and women, the coronavirus pandemic also exposed racial disparities in health care.
This is not a new discussion. Since the arrival of enslaved Africans in colonial Virginia in 1619, race has been a critical issue in our country.
America was founded as a nation dedicated to liberty; however, that ideal was initially only true for white male property owners. It took centuries of struggle by great leaders and ordinary Americans to bring the nation to end slavery and segregation.
While progress has been made, many problems persist.
Progress has been made.
In 2019, the Black poverty rate was 18.8% — about half of what it was in 1966.
The white poverty rate has remained relatively steady.
More African Americans had completed four years of higher education by 2019 than ever before — 26% compared with just 4% in 1962. The percentage of African-Americans age 25 and older with a high school diploma or higher in 2018 stood at 87.9%.
The number of African-American lawmakers has increased significantly since voting rights and protections were expanded during the civil rights movement. Congress is the most diverse ever, with 55 African-American members.
Problems still remain.
Blacks are still dealing with vast economic inequality. In 2016, the latest data available, the typical white family had eight times the wealth of the typical Black family and five times the wealth of the typical Hispanic family. Wealth is calculated by a family’s assets — such as a house or savings — minus their debts. Inheritance accounts for roughly 4% of annual household income in the U.S. — so generational inequalities continue to have an impact, with less money being passed down through Black families.
In 2017, 55.5% of Blacks in comparison with 75.4% of whites used private health insurance. Also in 2017, 43.9% of Blacks in comparison to 33.7% of whites relied on Medicaid or public health insurance. Finally, 9.9% of Blacks in comparison to 5.9% of whites were uninsured.
As the nation’s oldest continuously published African-American newspaper, it is imperative that The Philadelphia Tribune be part of the critical discussion on race.
However, we did not want to rehash the problems without presenting real solutions on how to move forward.
In today’s edition, the Tribune brings together a diverse panel of thought leaders and influencers who wrote insightful essays and answer the question the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. posed in 1967 in his last book before his assassination: “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?
This special edition includes direction and guidance from leaders in business, education, politics, health care, criminal justice and more. These leaders delve into the issue of race in America from a historical perspective, report on the present conditions and, more importantly, offer solutions for the future to achieve a more just and equal society.
The death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other African Americans at the hands of law enforcement has forced a discussion on policing. But we must also answer the question on how to pursue the elimination of racial disparities in jobs, health care, wealth and income as policy goals.
Hopefully these essays on the criminal justice system and policing, economic inclusion and the racial wealth gap, accessible and affordable health care, and education will provide some solutions.
