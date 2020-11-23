In his award-winning documentary, filmmaker Raoul Peck expertly dissects an unfinished manuscript of the legendary James Baldwin. “I Am Not Your Negro” examines Baldwin’s raw writings about the assassinations of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., three warriors who fought for desegregation, the right to vote and the humanity of Black Americans. In stirring and poignant interview clips and excerpts of his writings, Baldwin laments the unequal treatment of Blacks. He also persuasively attacks the negative, stereotypical portrayal of Blacks in the media, noting how whites used these fictional constructs over the centuries to justify slavery and subjugation.
At the end of the movie, Baldwin posits in a televised interview that America’s future will depend upon its ability to confront these hard truths and answer the difficult questions that they raise.
Baldwin pressed these same questions in a scene not depicted in the film. At a congressional hearing on March 17, 1968, to consider the potential creation of a national institution for the study of African-American history and culture, Baldwin showed up unannounced and provided eloquent, extemporaneous testimony in support of the bill. Baldwin pointed out that white and Black America were interconnected, and he argued that “my history and culture has got to be taught; it is yours.” But Baldwin added a word of caution, noting, “My history contains the truth about America. It is going to be hard to teach it.” Part of that hard truth was sitting next to him, in the person of Betty Shabazz — the widow of Malcolm X — who had accompanied Baldwin to the hearing. Baldwin did not shy away from the symbolism of her presence, telling Congress that this proposed institution should study “why all my heroes came to such bloody ends.”
Baldwin’s admonition was prophetic. Seventeen days after his testimony, King was assassinated in Memphis.
The institution that Baldwin advocated for is now here. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture opened in September 2016, nearly 50 years after Baldwin’s prescient testimony. But the movement to create this museum began much, much earlier. In the spring of 1916, a group of African-American leaders circulated flyers proclaiming the “Birth of a Race” as they sought the construction of a memorial to Negro soldiers and sailors. Their quest was a rebuke to D.W. Griffith’s “Birth of a Nation,” the racist movie that portrayed Blacks as a burden and threat to the United States and the Ku Klux Klan as heroes who came to set the nation back on the right course. The wildly successful movie declared lynching and the KKK necessary “in defense of the Aryan birthright,” but the National Memorial Association fought against this popular, and false, narrative. Within a couple of years, their push for a memorial to Negro soldiers expanded to a demand for a “memorial building” highlighting Negro achievement and contributions to America in all fields of endeavor. In the face of so much hatred and subjugation, those brave and visionary souls declared that Blacks deserved recognition and honor. They sought humanity. It may have taken 100 years, but the new Smithsonian museum is a direct descendant of those efforts.
In spectacular fashion, the new museum covers over 500 years of history, documenting the contributions of African Americans to this great nation, as well as their quest for freedom and full citizenship. In doing so, the museum portrays some of the evils of our nation, including slavery, lynching and segregation. Hard truths are on full display. And so are the difficult questions raised by those truths.
As a Black man, I have my own stories of America’s hard truths. My great-great-great-great grandmother Edy was born in Kentucky in 1810. In 1787, following the successful revolution against the British kingdom, the founders of our nation crafted a Constitution that permitted the brutal and racist system of slavery that began during colonial times to continue. This new Constitution referred to Blacks as “other persons,” rather than as part of “we the people” forming “the more perfect union” to be known as the United States of America. As a result of the legal and political system created by this Constitution, Edy was born into slavery. While still a teenager, she was raped by a white man, and bequeathed her condition of slavery to her child. Her child was then sold away from her. She was separated from both of her parents and all of her siblings.
If Baldwin is correct, then America’s future depends upon its ability to confront the hard truths posed by the countless stories of children like Edy, and we Americans must answer the vexing question: Why and how were these and so many other injustices allowed to happen over centuries in the United States, and where do we go from here?
That is why all Americans should try to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture or, if they can’t, examine African-American history in some other manner. Our nation’s future is riding on it.
