Racism is a lot like magic. The more intently you try to look at a magician’s most purposeful moves, the more likely it is that you’ll get fooled by the sleight of hand. Similarly, the more we focus on any of the spectacular distractions we use to prop up our ideas about race and racism, the more likely it is that we reproduce some of its most problematic and disturbing claims.
Racism can be codified in law, de jure racism, or simply the unquestioned and sometimes unspoken assumptions of everyday life, de facto racism. American society has demonized explicit public endorsements of racist ideas so effectively that even self-evidently racist practices are carried out, nowadays, by many people who claim not to have a racist bone in their bodies. This post-1960s scenario has given racism a kind of peekaboo dynamic. We are constantly on the hunt for forms of what I call de cardio racism, examples of people who give lip-service to racial equality but let their racist flags fly high in moments of stress or when they don’t think the wider public can hear them.
For better or worse, I’m trained as an anthropologist, and that means I have been taught to emphasize one question: What makes human beings human? What makes us different from every other living creature on this planet? The irony is that the very same things that make human beings distinct from other animals are what we use to divide us from one another.
No other animal, for example, has our distinctive bodily shape, striding gate, or genetic makeup. Humans are physically different from other species, but we also use physical differences such as skin color and hair texture to split ourselves up into different racial groups.
All animals communicate, of course, but we are the only ones to use incredibly abstract symbols that allow for both the writing of poetry and the representation of complex items or ideas that aren’t right in front of us. The way we communicate defines what makes us distinct from other animals. At the same time, however, differences in the languages we speak make it difficult if not impossible to talk to other people. If I only speak English and you only speak Mandarin, most of what you say to me will be unintelligible — and it might take more effort to identify with you at all.
Culture also makes humans different. Animals teach things to one another and share those practices as they too work together. Anthropologists call that culture. We describe culture as anything we learn (it isn’t hardwired into us at birth), share with other people (who learn similar things) and pass on to generations that come behind us. Other animals might have relatively rudimentary versions of culture, but only humans build skyscrapers, fill libraries with poetry, and download apps on iPads. Such sophisticated cultural practices make humans distinctive, but we are just as good at using cultural differences (the way people cook, dress, dance, work, play and more) to separate us from them, sometimes policing that divide with violent efficiency.
This discussion about anthropology is potentially useful, I think, because the idea of race itself (not to mention the forms of racism it motivates) is a folk theory concocted on the battle field, in the church pew and around the dinner table that was legitimized by social scientists in the early 20th century. They dressed up drab vernacular nonsense in the fashionable clothing of cutting-edge science.
Anthropologists were once among the staunchest advocates of the contention that racial categories are biologically real. Other anthropologists challenged those claims, arguing instead that race is cultural not biological. Even more pointedly, they maintain that it is a version of culture that passes itself off as natural. We have to learn racism, others must learn it too, and we pass those faulty ideas on to our children and grandchildren.
The current Supreme Court looks poised to outlaw affirmative action the next time it gets on the docket. This is in part because de jure and de facto forms of racism don’t look like they once did. The court has already gutted a section of the Voting Rights Act that provided extra federal oversight for states that historically ran their election processes with decidedly racist goals.
Of course, racism doesn’t operate in isolation, so it is a mistake to imagine that it can be discussed outside of other social processes and practices like gender discrimination, sexism, religious hatreds and more. It is also a massive mistake to think that some people have this pernicious social disease we call racism while others are simply and completely inoculated.
Racism is also like magic because we can fool ourselves into seeing it not as our own monstrous social creation but as some kind of God-given or naturally predetermined recipe for unbridgeable social divisions. That can feel easier to accept than the obvious and more accurate alternative: America raises racists; it doesn’t birth them. And one doesn’t need to be a professional anthropologist to recognize that fact.
