How do we make sense of the unsettling cycle of racist violence experienced by African Americans from the founding of the nation until today? At the core of racism in America we will find the false doctrine of white supremacy. At its root it is driven by an irrational fear and hatred of African-descended people. It is irrational because there is nothing that can be reasonably pointed to that provokes the fear or hatred.
All anti-Black behaviors by those in positions to control the levers of power can be traced to white supremacist attitudes. Sometimes Blacks, having accepted the doctrine of white supremacy, imitate with self-hatred.
Our ancestors were victims of the vilest of human attitudes and behaviors, all based on the notion of white race superiority and the idea that people recently descended from Africa were less than human. David Walker, as early as 1828, claimed that we had been made the most abject of humans because whites were the cruelest of humans.
Our enslavement was not a divine curse; in fact, our abuse and debasement were deliberate strategies to control a very clever and noble people in order to fuel the greed of Europeans. We did not enslave ourselves and no African people ever used slavery as the principal means of production. Even today, unequal treatment under the law, brutality, and discrimination are maneuvers to contain our population. What, we ask, do whites have to fear?
When President Donald Trump could not denounce white supremacy in a straightforward manner in the first debate with Joe Biden, you knew, if you never believed it before, that the American society was infected with the virus of racism.
When something is in a system, it is hard to get it out; you first have to believe that something is wrong with it being in the system in the first place. Then you try to flush it.
Systemic racism means that in the United States many aspects of the society have attitudes and behaviors that are unfavorable to Black people. Our conditions of poverty, for example, were baked into the stew of the society. In 1849, when whites were given the rights to the Gold Rush, we were still enslaved until 1865.
When whites were given land grants in the 1862 Homestead Act and got millions of acres of land that had belonged to Native Americans, we were still in bondage. In 1865, when 4 million Africans claimed freedom, we were not paid for 246 years of unpaid work, but white plantation owners claimed $300 for each one of us and got paid for loss of property!
The system could be the banking industry that redlines areas of the city where they will not give homeowners or developers loans to create better housing possibilities.
It could mean an educational system that spends less money educating African-American students than white students.
It could mean a legal system that is stacked against you if you are Black and cannot afford a lawyer.
In 1935 the Social Security Act provided a safety net for millions of white Americans but excluded two occupations: domestic workers and farm workers. In 1935 this meant that the vast majority of Black people could not get the safety net and could not pass down any great wealth to their children. Housing segregation was just as bad as places like Levittown, New York, and Levittown, Pennsylvania, were set up for veterans, but not for Black veterans.
I grew up in South Georgia where the soil is sandy, the turpentine pine trees are tall, and the sun is hot; yet it took me years to know how ignorant racists are and how little I knew about my African origins.
Humanity and human civilization started in Africa, according to science. The first man or woman to stand up and try to count the stars was Black.
Yet it would happen that when we later encountered Europeans in the 15th century as imperialists and enslavers they had forgotten that they, too, were Africans. All homo sapiens sapiens, that is, modern humans, originated in Africa.
When humans left Africa, they were Black, but in the migration and after thousands of years in colder climates the physical appearance of these migrants changed so that they were lighter and had straight hair and different shaped noses.
Of course, those who left were still humans, but they had found themselves outside of the civilization that Africa had created. Sometimes it has seemed like the descendants hate their origins.
Over the course of the centuries those people who had left Africa saw difference as something to be fought, defeated and dominated.
The whites, by now changed in their complexion, created the notion of racial hierarchy, meaning some races were higher and some were lower than others. I call this the racial ladder. Thus, whites created the concept of race and attached certain traits with each so-called race.
Africans had always seen and known about difference in languages and in physical traits, but never had African people attached traits of inferiority or superiority to difference.
Unfortunately, and tragically, America was founded on two bad ideas: the genocide of the native peoples and the enslavement of Africans.
During the fourth year of the Trump administration and in the middle of the worst pandemic to hit the United States since the flu of 1919-20, the systemic, and indeed the intellectual supports for racism seemed to be cracking, sped on by the demonstrations after the barbaric murder on video of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Fortunately for me where I live in Philadelphia, I have been able to witness and participate in the tremendous outpouring of what it truly means to be antiracist at heart.
It means more than being nonracist; one has to act in order to bring down the false idea of white supremacy that has crippled so many whites and caused such despair among African Americans.
One often wonders what were the people like who created the rules of this game and for what purposes? How can we understand covenants that were established by whites to exclude Africans and First Nations people on the false idea of white superiority? Who could have thought up that idea? Why was it not objected to in the American Constitution at first? What did the Founding Fathers believe? Why did Donald Trump boast of the German blood and the German brain?
The Black Lives Matter Movement must be applauded for opposing racist doctrines that support injustices. White supremacy is a belief that white people are deserving of better and more privileges than other people just because they are white. Not only is it based on scientifically unsupportable claims, but it damages the common compact among citizens and weakens the bonds of our common humanity.
The quest for humanity is the way forward to breaking through the barriers of creed, gender, class, country or continent of origin. As our ancestors looked to the heavens from the Omo River Valley and the Rift Valley escarpment to sing praises for their resilience, we, too, one day soon, shall sing ancient songs of victory!
