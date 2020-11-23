A few years ago, I participated in a panel discussion at Temple University’s School of Media and Communication called “Separate But Equal? The Role of the Black Media in the 21st Century.”
As the managing editor of the Philadelphia Tribune, the oldest continuously published African American-owned newspaper in the United States, I argue that there is a continuing need for the Black Press.
Mainstream media cover African-American exceptions well enough — the criminals and celebrities and sometimes local African-American politicians. However, we still need the Black Press not only to continue its traditional role as an advocate for social justice but also to show ordinary, hard-working, law-abiding African Americans and the rich culture of Black America.
I will cite three recent examples of why there is a need for the Black Press and more African-American journalists in decision-making roles in mainstream newsrooms.
In June, Philadelphia magazine editor Tom McGrath joined a list of media executives including Inquirer executive editor Stan Wischnowski and New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet who left their posts amid the protests and national reckoning over systemic racism that has gripped the nation since the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
McGrath was in charge when the magazine stirred outrage with a 2013 cover story titled “Being White in Philly” that was widely denounced as racist. “Being White in Philly” became a national story after the magazine was condemned by many, including white writers on the magazine’s staff, members of Philadelphia City Council and even Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, who called the story the reckless equivalent of shouting “Fire!” in a crowded theater.
In a letter to the Philadelphia Human Relations Commission, Nutter said the article had a “disgusting” tone and criticized its “collection of disparaging beliefs and negative stereotypes.” The mayor correctly pointed out that the story “used isolated negative experiences” and made generalizations to portray African Americans as lazy, irresponsible and criminal.
McGrath was also in charge again in 2015 when Philadelphia magazine ran a cover image without any Black students on a guide to city schools. Both times, after community criticism, McGrath pledged to diversify the magazine’s staff.
In a memo to employees, McGrath said his resignation was partly a personal decision and partly an attempt to bring about change. The resignation followed a newsroom-wide teleconference about diversity at the magazine after tweets from former senior editor Fabiola Cineas called out the company’s inaction on improving diversity.
The magazine’s editorial staff called on its parent company, Metrocorp, to enact a plan to hire and retain employees of color, diversify leadership, audit past coverage, and represent Black Philadelphians in coverage.
The magazine “has not taken sufficient action as a publication to combat systemic racism at large, or racism on our own staff, which has resulted in Black staffers facing microaggressions on a frequent basis,” said a memo signed by 26 staffers representing the entire editorial department and some contributors.
Cineas, the former senior editor, who is Black, said that after her June 11 tweet thread about the magazine’s lack of diversity, she heard from more than a dozen current or former staffers, interns and fellows who said they had had similar frustrations but had often been afraid to speak up.
In the virtual meeting after Cineas’ tweets, McGrath “acknowledged that the magazine has a racist history and has not taken the necessary steps to remedy that fact,” the editorial staffers wrote in their memo.
Cineas, who joined the magazine in 2016, said it could be an uncomfortable environment for Black employees, who felt responsible for reading content before publication “to make sure what was written wasn’t racist,” because “the editors who were higher up often did not have the kind of context they needed to be able to write or talk about issues related to the Black community.”
In that same month, The Philadelphia Inquirer had to apologize for a “horribly wrong” decision to use the headline, “Buildings Matter, Too,” on a column about looting and vandalism on the margins of protests of George Floyd’s death.
About 30 members of the Inquirer’s 210-member editorial staff called in sick after the headline appeared, and Black staff members angrily condemned the headline. It appeared over an article by architecture critic Inga Saffron, who worried that buildings damaged in violence could “leave a gaping hole in the heart of Philadelphia.”
The Inquirer replaced that headline online with one that read, “Black Lives Matter. Do Buildings?” Eventually, the newspaper settled on “Damaging buildings disproportionately hurt the people protesters are trying to uplift.”
The newspaper published an apology from senior editors. Publisher and CEO Lisa Hughes said in a memo to staff that the headline was “offensive and inappropriate” and said the newspaper needed a more diverse workforce.
Immediately after the uproar over the headline, the Inquirer’s top editor, Stan Wischnowski, 58, resigned as senior vice president and executive editor.
The backlash at the Inquirer came as The New York Times was widely criticized for publishing an opinion piece by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton advocating the use of federal troops to quell the protests. The Times editorial page editor, James Bennet, resigned after the newspaper disowned the piece.
Cotton’s piece was reckless, starting with the headline, “Send in the Troops,” which the newspaper later acknowledged in an editor’s note was “incendiary and should not have been used.”
The fallout was swift after Cotton’s piece was posted online. It caused a revolt among Times journalists, with some saying it endangered Black employees who called out sick in protest.
The racial insensitivity of these top editors at Philadelphia magazine, the Philadelphia Inquirer and the New York Times, major liberal-leaning publications, clearly illustrates that although there have been some changes, many of the problems pointed out by the National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders, known as the Kerner Commission, still remain.
President Lyndon B. Johnson established the Kerner Commission in an executive order to investigate the causes of the 1967 riots and to provide recommendations for the future.
The 426-page report released after seven months of investigation said the riots resulted from Black Americans’ frustration at a lack of economic opportunity and being the victims of police brutality.
In addition to criticizing federal and state governments for failing in housing, education and social service policies, the commission also gave a scathing report on white-owned media.
“The press has too long basked in a white world looking out of it, if at all, with white men’s eyes and a white perspective.”
The Kerner Commission recommended more Black journalists to provide a more accurate perspective of the news.
More than 50 years later, Black Americans still tend to be underrepresented in U.S. newsrooms. While 7% of newsroom employees are Black, 11% of U.S. workers overall are Black, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of 2013-2017 American Community Survey data. There is slightly more proportional representation in local TV newsrooms, with the Radio Television Digital News Association finding in 2018 that 12% of those workers are African American. However, only 6% of news directors — the leaders of such newsrooms — are Black, up from 2% in 1995, according to the report.
The recent examples of racial insensitivity at Philadelphia magazine, the Inquirer and the Times demonstrate that the findings of the Kerner Commission are still relevant: We still need Black-owned media and Black American journalists in leadership roles in the mainstream press, and all Americans deserve a more diverse and balanced mainstream media. It should be noted that the editors who resigned because of careless racial insensitivity were experienced, award-winning journalists leading publications in large, diverse cities.
We need the Black Press to present a fair and balanced view of Black America and to hold those in power accountable, including mainstream media.
When Samuel Cornish and John Russwurm started Freedom’s Journal, the nation’s first African-American newspaper, on March 16, 1827, their mission was clear:
“We wish to plead our own cause … for too long others have spoken for us,” the journal said in its debut editorial.
That mission remains true for the Philadelphia Tribune and other African-American newspapers. There are more than 200 African American-owned newspapers, according to the National Newspaper Publishers Association.
The Tribune was founded in November 1884 by Christopher James Perry at Seventh and Sansom streets in an area now known as Jeweler’s Row.
Perry was a Baltimore native who first dreamed of becoming a lawyer but later saw the need to start his own newspaper for African Americans. Perry said that “for my people to make progress, they must have a newspaper through which they can speak against injustice.”
Since 1884, the Philadelphia Tribune has reflected the African-American experience and has written the first draft of African-American history in this city, region and nation. The Tribune is not only the oldest African-American newspaper in the nation; it is also one of the largest, with a weekly circulation of over 220,000 weekly readers and more than a quarter-million readers online.
The Tribune continues to be relevant by providing timely and compelling news and special publications including:
• A weekly supplement called the Learning Key, which provides news and information about what is happening in the School District of Philadelphia.
• The annual Yearbook edition in June, which provides photographs of every high school graduate in the Philadelphia public school system and a profile of each school.
• An annual Women of Achievement magazine and award program that honors African-American women achievers in the workplace.
• The Most Influential African Americans in Philadelphia magazine and awards program. The annual reception and awards program celebrates Philadelphia’s most influential African Americans, ranging from government officials and business leaders to local civic and community agency heads, who are featured in a special edition of the Tribune Magazine.
• Special supplements on Black history, education and other topics, including an eight-part health series on issues that disproportionately affect African Americans.
In the past, the Black Press crusaded against slavery and legal segregation against African Americans. The Black Press also advocated for the right of African Americans to vote and hold elected office.
Today the Black Press must fight against voter suppression and hold local, state and national elected officials accountable for police brutality, poor schools and violent crime.
Because of racism, one of the most transformative actions that media can undertake is to portray African-American families as educated, hardworking, patriotic taxpayers. This image is radical because it is so seldom seen in mainstream media. Yet it is portrayed every week in the Black Press. The Black Press shows African Americans running businesses, Black students achieving in school, Black doctors and other health professionals going to churches and mosques to do free testing for the coronavirus, Black lawyers fighting discrimination, and local Black writers, musicians and filmmakers creating new art. The Black Press must continue to fight what the late writer Albert Murray described in his book “The Omni-Americans” as “the folklore of white supremacy and the fakelore of Black pathology.”
Like mainstream media, the Tribune is challenged with declining advertising revenue and the switch by a growing number of readers from print to digital, which are forcing Black-owned publications to find ways to reduce spending and restructure what were already historically tight budgets. The coronavirus accelerated a trend that was already set in motion. Like mainstream newspapers, some African-American newspapers had to stop printing or have severely reduced staff.
To survive, the Tribune and other Black-owned media must continue to provide good journalism, especially in its role as a watchdog on government and other powerful institutions. It must remain financially stable by developing new readership and revenue through digital reader subscriptions, advertiser-sponsored events, funding from grants, and contributions from supporters who value local journalism.
A clear and focused mission and a commitment to innovation are the keys for continuing relevancy for the Philadelphia Tribune and the Black Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.