Policing has always been one of our country’s most complex and challenging professions. When other systems, institutions and resources fail, the police respond to repair — or lessen — the damage. They typically inherent problems that have already had considerable time and momentum to develop. In recent years, the already complex nature of policing has become further complicated, magnifying the policing profession’s unpredictability.
For one thing, the public’s expectations of the police have grown. In the past, police were little more than after-the-fact report takers and investigators; today, the public expects — indeed demands — that the police make a direct and measurable impact on crime. At the same time, the community is demanding greater accountability for police and city government. Policing tactics and strategies are being challenged across the country and called discriminatory, especially in many Black and brown communities. Relationships have eroded, causing police and elected leaders to find new ways to build trust and legitimacy in communities.
Policing in America is at a crossroads. Over the past year, we have witnessed the power of smartphones and other forms of video technology. The public is bombarded with video footage showing officers using force to apprehend suspects and, at times, using deadly force that is nothing short of criminal. In Minneapolis, the murder of George Floyd, captured on video, galvanized a growing movement in this country for real police reform. Police agencies across the United States cannot afford to ignore the call for equal treatment and justice for all people.
Responding to the call for change will bring even more complexity in the future. Whatever changes police leaders make in the future must include meaningful input from the community. It will require progressive police leaders capable of meeting the unforeseen challenges that await. They must show a willingness to listen to various community voices and the officers who work for them. These are necessary steps to gain the trust of the community and the men and women who work for them.
Racial bias and other systemic issues exist in police agencies and the entire criminal justice system. The problems are complex and require thoughtful discussion and planning to implement change that will last and not harm public safety. Some are calling for “defunding” the police. Others take it several steps further, calling for disbanding police departments altogether. With violent crime rising in cities across the country, dissolving or even defunding police agencies, in my opinion, is not a viable option. Such a move would seriously put safety in our neighborhoods at risk.
The solution to the issues confronting the criminal justice system goes beyond merely redirecting funds. Cities must make a serious commitment to fund and staff social service agencies adequately, so they are available around the clock to respond to people in crisis. Police agencies must do a better job of recruiting and hiring a diverse workforce — people with the psychological makeup and analytical skills necessary to handle the trauma and complexity associated with policing. Cities must stop giving away management rights in collective bargaining agreements, making it difficult to hold officers accountable for their actions. Education programs that emphasize concepts like fair, impartial and constitutional policing and procedural justice must become a part of police training. We must all work together to rid policing of those who abuse their authority and disrespectfully treat community members. Simultaneously, communities of color must be held accountable and address crime and violence in their neighborhoods — violence claiming far too many young lives while traumatizing residents and children alike.
I began my policing career in 1968 as an 18-year-old Chicago police cadet. A lot has changed since then, but some things remain true today. Police officers take an oath to “serve and protect”; those words mean much more than protecting life and property. The pledge also carries the tremendous responsibility of protecting all Americans’ constitutional rights — safeguarding the freedoms we cherish. That sets us apart from so many other nations on earth. Police must never buy into, and the community cannot accept, the notion that overly aggressive tactics and taking away individual rights are somehow the way to solve our crime problems and create safer communities.
The police’s goal is to create communities free of crime and where everyone’s rights are safe and secure. That is the ideal, something to reach for, knowing that there will always be challenges and obstacles that get in the way. Still, police must remind themselves that their priority is to treat everyone fairly and impartially, and uphold all people’s constitutional rights.
