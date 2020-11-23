How does racism infect prosecution in the most incarcerated country in the world, a country that calls itself the land of freedom while its prosecutors advocate filling its jails and prisons with too many bodies, and disproportionately with the bodies of Black and brown people?
Conscious, deliberate racism is one way. Racist prosecutors who are deliberately harsh and unequal in their handling of Black and brown defendants and poor people in general play a part. And our comparative and systemic leniency toward crimes primarily committed by white, affluent people — insider trading, financial and tax fraud, pollution — is quite different than our traditional prosecutors’ harsh approach to prosecuting a single mom’s unsupported check, or a homeless person’s theft of food. Even when vast financial fraud devastated the U.S. economy in 2008, its mostly white and mostly affluent perpetrators avoided jail. These are the kinds of federal laws only a Congress full of white millionaires could love. Or look at the now infamous federal sentencing guideline that punished crack crimes 100 times more harshly than the same crimes involving cocaine, from which crack is made. The difference between the crimes at the time was that crack was more common in the Black community; cocaine was a white man’s drug, as the authors of that sentencing guideline were well aware.
But I would argue that unconscious racism plays a bigger part. As a young Philly public defender in the late 1980s, I occasionally heard a prosecutor improbably seeking mercy for a juvenile or young adult defendant. In the prosecutor’s words, the defendant was “from a good family.” The phrase stuck out. It was odd in a madly punitive system that focused almost exclusively on the crime itself and harshly punishing it rather than carefully considered individual justice, informed by victims’ needs as well as defendants’ needs for rehabilitation, based upon an understanding of the history of all victims’ and defendants’ lives.
The prosecutors I recall seeking leniency for defendants from “good families” were white. So were the families they called “good.” The “good families” predictably resided in areas familiar to the Philly prosecutors of that era — Northeast Philadelphia and South Philadelphia especially. The “good families” had attended schools and houses of worship that were similarly familiar to the prosecutors. Often these “good families” included members who were police officers or firefighters or city workers in patronage spots, institutions where many of these prosecutors could find their own kin. The “good families” knew who to call.
Defendants from these “good families” did OK. They got their cases dropped or got into diversionary programs that resulted in no conviction. When the cases were truly serious and these defendants from “good families” were convicted, it was on reduced charges for better deals than other defendants. I can’t remember seeing the family a prosecutor identified as “good” turn out to be Black or brown. And I also can’t remember once detecting that the prosecutor perceived their own bias and racism in identifying “good families” worthy of mercy. The prosecutors were certainly well aware of their power.
Prosecutors have unique power in our criminal justice system to make certain life-altering decisions. Those decisions include whether or not: to investigate, to approve a search or arrest warrant, to bring charges of varying gravity, to seek to detain someone pre-trial or to release them with or without bail, to divert a case, to offer a plea bargain, to allow a trial by judge alone or by jury, to provide or illegally withhold evidence that may help the defense, to uphold constitutional and civil rights or to demean them, to present witnesses who testify truthfully or commit perjury, to argue for guilt or innocence on each charge, to seek a probationary sentence or jailtime in any amount up to life with zero chance of parole, or even to seek another person’s death by execution. So much power infected by racism is trouble.
And the trouble does not end with individuals and their deliberate or unconscious racism. Racism lurks even in seemingly race-neutral aspects of our criminal justice system that manage to disproportionately harm Black and brown people. For example, cross-racial eyewitness misidentification is a common phenomenon across races. It’s just harder for everyone to correctly identify a person of a different race than their own. People make honest mistakes. But the impact of mistaken identification falls more heavily on the group of people who have disproportionately high rates of being charged, Black and brown and poor people. Another example: Consider the seemingly race-neutral use of criminal records that show prior arrests and convictions in relation to guilty plea offers or prosecutors’ recommendations for sentencing. Clearly, prior criminal records are a tool that has some value. But how do we adjust their use for the fact that Black and brown people are policed and searched, often under illegal stop-and-frisk policing, at much higher rates than white people? Even for minor offenses, the criminal records of arrest and conviction for Black and brown people are inflated. There are just as many white kids on Penn campus with pockets full of marijuana as there are Black kids in the nearby neighborhoods, but more Black kids will have a record while equally culpable white kids will not. So are criminal records in their current form a justice tool or are they a document and instrument of unjust racism that requires some adjustment?
But I think an even closer look is required, to see where racism hides best and can make itself nearly invisible in our fundamental beliefs about crime. Our criminal justice system is built on the false belief that there are only saints and monsters, and that both are incapable of changing. No wonder then that our system is nearly all about punishment. In a binary, comic book world of saints and monsters, the monsters get what they deserve: the death penalty, life in jail with no parole, rigid mandatory sentencing and sentencing guidelines. And in a punitive world where no monster can change, only the crimes count. The monster’s past is irrelevant.
I say the belief in a binary world of saints and monsters is false because it is. Criminal courts are full of victims who are later arrested for crimes and people arrested for crimes who later become victims. Rehabilitation succeeds all the time, often with no help from our criminal justice system. Otherwise law-abiding people sometimes commit crimes. Perhaps nothing disproves this binary world more clearly than the fact that juveniles convicted for murders decades ago who were released from custody after the Supreme Court declared life without parole for juveniles unconstitutional have almost no recidivism. They were involved in monstrous acts but aren’t monsters — on the data less criminally inclined than the average person on the street. Yet we are a society that hangs onto its false beliefs.
Does a belief in a binary world of saints and monsters incapable of changing their skin remind you of something? Do groups of people we call “good” and other groups we call “bad” sound familiar? Does the false belief in a binary world of monsters and saints at the foundation of our criminal justice system remind you of racism? And is it any surprise then how and whom we incarcerate the most?
Racism, like other infections, can be fought by individuals and institutions that resist them to stay healthy. Within criminal justice, we must fight the false belief in a binary world of unchanging saints and monsters. Within prosecution and criminal justice generally, racist outcomes and decisions must be transparently studied and measured with data if they are to change. Within prosecutorial hiring and retention, equality-minded attorneys and diversity of all kinds must be increased in a society that structurally denies Black and brown people opportunities to become lawyers and choose a life in prosecution. We must purge deliberate and explicit racism. And we must train against implicit bias in the hearts and minds of prosecutors until they understand that we are all a family and that all families can be “good families.”
