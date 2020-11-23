“There has never been any period in American history where the health of Blacks was equal to that of whites. Disparity is built into the system.” — The 1619 Project
Race (and racism) continue to be the color line that, as first described by W. E. B. Dubois, defines the great challenge of our democracy; as he stated, “The problem of the Twentieth Century is the problem of the color line. … the relation of the darker to the lighter races of men in Asia and Africa, in America and the islands of the sea.” In 2020, that color line runs through Black America; and nowhere is it more apparent than in our health care system.
It is no secret that Black Americans have always been subjected to some of the poorest health outcomes of any racial or ethnic group in almost all categories. We hear the data and the numbers emphasizing just how bad Black health is from cradle to grave. For many, it has become an acceptable fate.
But, along with everything else that COVID-19 has done to get the attention of the whole world, it has made it undeniably clear that Black America has had, and continues to have, a totally separate experience with health in the United States.
We have seen how at every possible juncture and phase during this pandemic, Blacks have suffered, undeniably, disproportionately in their experiences with chronic conditions, emergency rooms, prescription drugs, clinical trials and primary care.
Chronic diseases are generally incurable illnesses or conditions that last throughout life, such as heart disease, asthma, cancer and diabetes. However, through early detection, improved diet, exercise and treatment therapy these diseases are often preventable, and frequently manageable.
The rates and prevalence of chronic diseases are higher in Blacks than in any other racial/ethnic group. The evidence proves that this reflects differences in access to care, rather than in the actual prevalence of chronic disease.
To get a clear picture of what Black health looks like in 2020 America, one only has to look through the lens of chronic diseases — the most glaring example of the failure of the U.S. health care system in addressing the needs and interest of Black America.
A mere 2020 snapshot of “The State of Black Health in America” would fail to provide a true understanding of the extent of the racial divide in health care, and it would exclude the historical and social perspectives that, systemically, are at the core as causative factors.
Chronic diseases account for 75% of the over $2 trillion spent annually on U.S. medical care and are responsible for over 70% of all deaths in America. Without a doubt, they are the most accepted indicator when measuring Black health status and vulnerability in the United States.
Just a few short months into the pandemic, Blacks were already accounting for 52% of COVID-19 cases and 58% of COVID-19 deaths. In a sobering reality, this is similar to the pre-pandemic fact that 48% of Blacks suffer from at least one chronic disease. The more nothing changes, nothing changes.
The Department of Health and Human Services reports that 80% of Blacks are obese; 42% of Black men have high blood pressure; 20% of Blacks are diabetics, with a third of diabetics never being diagnosed, so the number is actually higher. We are even seeing a trend in chronic conditions showing up in younger Blacks in their 20s, 30s and 40s, when they may be unnoticeable or undiagnosed. When chronic diseases start early like this, they lead to the earlier death rates that plague the Black community. Younger Blacks are now living with, or dying of, many of the same conditions — stroke, high blood pressure and diabetes — that diminish and shorten the lives of their parents and grandparents.
Chronic diseases don’t occur in a vacuum. Research shows us that 80-90% of health outcomes are determined by what happens outside of the clinical settings. Conditions such as diabetes, asthma, heart disease and obesity are all tied very closely to the environments, cultures and behaviors that a part of everyday life for Black communities. Food insecurity, lack of housing or transportation, low educational attainment, the real threat of interpersonal violence, and social isolation create a complex web of challenges that can contribute to deteriorating health, limited functionality and unnecessarily high spending.
Even before we were hit by the pandemic, Blacks have always struggled with accessing appropriate and regular primary care for chronic disease management. Now the pandemic has resulted in many Blacks discontinuing or reducing primary care services due to cancellations of planned treatments by providers, a decrease in public transport that restricts the ability of patients to travel to health centers, and a lack of staff because health workers had been reassigned to support COVID-19 services. This has caused (or will cause) a significant reduction in the availability of primary care centers in many Black communities throughout the country.
Managing and controlling chronic diseases is critical to improved health outcomes in all people, particularly for Blacks. Blacks and others with multiple chronic conditions have higher hospital readmission rates and much higher health care expenses. Multiple chronic health conditions, in the best of circumstances, can be extremely difficult to manage, especially when coupled with depression or other mental health conditions.
One of the most convenient justifications for the normalization of the higher rates of chronic diseases is the notion of mistrust. Although the burden of this reasoning is placed in the lap of the U.S. Public Health Service syphilis study at Tuskegee, the fear and the legitimate mistrust of Black people toward medicine and the health care system have beginnings in the fact that from this nation’s birth, white medical educators and researchers relied greatly on the availability of enslaved Black patients … for dissection, surgery and bedside demonstrations. The nation and the health care system have evolved and developed with this foundation. Mistrust is not a medical condition; it is a natural and instinctive reaction to a perceived threat to one’s existence.
Salvation is not to be found in Black patients being able to receive their health care from a Black doctor. In spite of a 2019 study that concluded that Black doctors could reduce the Black-white male gap in mortality, Black doctors make up barely 4% of all current physicians.
Currently, there are a little over 500 Black males in all medical schools in the country.
Racial bias in health care, as in all other American institutions, is as old or older than the nation itself. Social determinants of health such as poverty, unequal access to health care, lack of education, stigma and racism are the underlying contributing factors for the patterns of health inequities in this country. We know from research that there is a clear relationship between social determinants of health and chronic disease.
The solution is not complicated; it only requires the political will for health care to be truly equitable for all Americans. The Centers for Disease Control sums it up by saying, “It is essential for government agencies, community organizations, health care providers and individuals to learn about social and economic conditions that may put some at higher risk than others for having a health problem, and to remove barriers to healthy living and quality health care.”
