In spring 1968, I was a graduating senior at Morehouse College, and I had my future clearly mapped out. I would graduate in June, go to Columbia University in the fall, earn my Ph.D. in English, return to Morehouse in 1973 to begin my career as a college professor, and one day become a college president. My years at Morehouse had been wonderful, and I knew that I wanted to return and spend my career helping to mold generations of Black students the way my professors nurtured and taught me.
Weeks before graduation, Morehouse alumnus Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered in Memphis, and his funeral was held on the campus lawn before tens of thousands of mourners. Throughout the week before the funeral service, I had ushered VIPs like actors Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee into Spelman College’s Sisters Chapel, where King lay in state in an open casket. I had peered into his casket and made my own silent commitment that I would do my part to keep his dream alive through my service as a teacher of Black students. He had been a “drum major for justice.” I would be a drum major for education.
A half century after King’s death, the COVID-19 pandemic is shining a bright light on the continued racial injustice and inequality in our nation. The disease has had a disproportionately horrific impact on Black Americans. According to the Centers for Disease Control, “Race and ethnicity are risk factors for other underlying conditions that impact health — including socioeconomic status, access to health care, and increased exposure to the virus due to occupation (for example, front-line, essential and critical infrastructure workers).”
In short, COVID-19 hits Blacks harder than it does whites. Blacks are 2.7 times more likely to get the disease than whites, 4.7 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 2.1 times more likely to die. COVID has given new meaning to the old saying, “When America gets a cold, Black folks get pneumonia.” We now know, “When America catches COVID, Black folks catch pure hell!”
And if the disease itself does not hit Black Americans directly, it hammers us in other ways. Black workers are more likely to be laid off or fired from jobs, less likely to have savings to tide them over, and more likely to be vulnerable to eviction because we are less likely to own our homes.
Just when the pandemic has focused attention on the greater health risks facing Black Americans, we are experiencing another pandemic of vicious racism in the form of anti-Black police brutality and renewed violence from a new generation of white supremacists.
This double pandemic is having a potentially devastating impact on the education of Black children and Black college students. With the closure of our public schools, Black children are forced to stay home and learn virtually, even when we know Black communities do not have consistent access to Wi-Fi and Black households do not have easy or sufficient access to computers. Shuttered at home for their safety, Black children are disproportionately going without the teaching and learning they need now and for the future. And we are facing the prospect of steep declines in the college attendance of low-income students, who are disproportionately Black and brown.
The twin pandemics of COVID and anti-Black racism are a call to action for all of us. We must protect Black Americans from the ravages of COVID and we must protect our community from the assaults of renewed anti-Black racism.
As a Black educator and as the president of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), I am focused on doing everything I can to ensure that we do not lose a generation of Black college students because they cannot return to their classrooms this academic year. At UNCF, we are laser-focused on the 250,000 students who attend our historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). They are particularly vulnerable because 75% of them are low income and 50% are the first in their families to attend college.
These are young men and women who have done everything right. They studied hard in high school, graduated and are now in college. Why? Because they know that the surest pathway from poverty to a middle-class life is to earn a college degree. Moreover, they know that HBCUs have the best record of all colleges in ensuring low-income, first-generation Black college students earn their degrees.
HBCUs are just 3% of all U.S. colleges and universities and enroll 10% of all Black students going to college. Yet they produce nearly 20% of all Black college degree earners and 25% of all graduates in STEM — science, technology, engineering and math. HBCUs produce the majority of our Black teachers, doctors, lawyers and judges. Within 10 years after graduation, according to UNCF research, they will be earning over $71,000 a year, and their lifetime earnings will be $1 million more than if they had only a high school diploma. If they are the first in their family to graduate college, they will not be the last because HBCU graduates lift others as they climb. They transform their families and they stabilize Black communities.
Due to our work at UNCF, since COVID-19 struck in the spring, we have helped our HBCUs re-enroll their students and keep them on their paths to college degrees. Across all of our HBCUs, enrollment declines are less than 3%, and enrollment at many HBCUs is actually up.
We have lobbied Congress and the White House to include hundreds of millions of stimulus dollars for HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions.
We have raised hundreds of millions of dollars from philanthropists and corporations to provide scholarships for our students. Netflix founder Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, alone contributed $120 million to UNCF, Spelman College and Morehouse College.
At UNCF, we have worked overtime because what we do now will determine whether our HBCU students earn degrees that will prepare them for meaningful 21st century careers, for community service, engaged citizenship and leadership.
At UNCF, we have remained true to our motto that “A mind is a terrible thing to waste, but a wonderful thing to invest in.”
We have been true to King’s admonition to serve our community as drum majors for justice and equality by ensuring that our HBCUs have the resources to do the important education work our students, our community, our nation and our world need us to do.
So today as we confront the twin pandemics of COVID-19 and renewed anti-Black violence, I urge all of us to join together and return to the battle to end racism and poverty and to ensure justice and equality for Black Americans and all Americans.
I urge us to remember that education is a powerful weapon against racism and an equally powerful instrument of good.
Yes, be a drum major for justice — and be a drum major for education, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.