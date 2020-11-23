The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted schools across the nation to approach teaching and learning very differently than in the past. Providing everything from educational packets, technology, food, and behavioral health services for children and their families are just a few examples of what school districts have had to manage as they also attempt to educate children. Additionally, this pandemic revealed the stark inequities that exist between urban districts and their wealthier suburban counterparts. Nowhere was this more prevalent than in the School District of Philadelphia after schools were ordered closed in March.
Longstanding problems of educational and income inequity were magnified. The families of many of the students we served did not have the ability to provide computing devices to their children, nor did they have access to high-speed and reliable internet. Throughout the city, families were forced to locate food options for children who would normally have access to meals during school hours. Moreover, families had to find childcare, pick up learning materials, and take care of the complex needs of children who were otherwise educated by professionals trained to support their learning, behavior and physical needs. Students lost out on group activities, team sports, and recreational options on courts, fields and playgrounds. They were unable to experience traditional rights of passage like proms, class trips, graduations and award ceremonies. School-based staff had to quickly pivot to teaching remotely. This required substantial training on virtual instruction that included the use of technology and systems that would be necessary to deliver this form of instruction. Many teachers and administrators were learning new approaches and using new technologies to engage with their students while also supporting their own children who were also at home learning virtually.
In order to support this educational shift, the district was forced to mobilize efforts to address the inequities and inequalities that existed across our communities.
Our efforts began by ensuring that our children continued to have access to meals even if schools were closed. Since closing, we have distributed over 5 million meals to students and families. Following this effort, we produced learning materials for families to enable their children to continue practicing on content previously taught.
Next, we sought to tackle the digital divide by equipping every student with a computing device that would provide them with access to the educational content that would be delivered virtually. We took on this challenge understanding that requiring families to provide the necessary technology for their children would be a significant struggle. With the generosity of Philadelphia donors including Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and wife Aileen Roberts, Philadelphia 76ers’ owners and others, along with school board approval to utilize existing rainy-day funds, we were able to purchase 90,000 Chromebooks.
After finding solutions to get all children devices, the next hurdle was ensuring that all students had access to high-speed and reliable internet. Through a focused partnership with Comcast, T-Mobile, the City of Philadelphia, the school district and the philanthropic community, a no-cost solution was provided (to all who qualified) with either in-home access or a portable hot spot for students lacking internet services.
All of these efforts were in addition to our continuing efforts to address longstanding environmental problems associated with an aging and historically underfunded infrastructure. Nonetheless, we have utilized the time that buildings have remained empty to identify, repair and in some cases upgrade our facilities. Since March, we have had district employees working hard in buildings to:
Remove over 280,000 feet of asbestos-containing material from schools.
Complete 24 paint and plaster projects and 147 classroom modernizations.
Begin 61 major capital projects like roof replacements, bathroom renovations and HVAC and electrical system upgrades.
Certify 24 more schools as Lead Safe, raising the total number of Certified Lead Safe Schools to 110.
Deep clean and disinfect every school using our expanded cleaning protocols.
Add, hire and train new custodial positions to support the new general cleaning guidelines.
As we begin the next phase of education in this pandemic, hybrid learning will be made available to our youngest learners first in pre-kindergarten through second grade. This would be followed by an approach to bring back our complex-needs students, English language learners and ninth-graders. Our ability to phase students back into face-to-face learning will continue to be informed by our public health officials and only after it has been deemed safe to do so.
In addition to the challenges associated with the pandemic, we were constantly reminded of another pandemic born out of generations of systemic racism. This resulted in the creation of a public commitment to become an antiracist school district. The primary vehicle to move our district in this direction is the development of an Equity Coalition.
The decision to establish the coalition was made in part due to the district’s acknowledgment of areas for improvement including the creation of a teacher workforce that more adequately reflects the district’s diverse student population, recent concerns around racial disparities in student discipline, and increased requests from students and families for more inclusive school cultures allowing all students to be present and learn with their whole selves. Its existence will help inform courageous conversations that will create opportunities for growth and healing.
As we look for solutions to address the current state of affairs and trials and tribulations over the last eight months, what we know for sure is there is no blueprint or handbook to address the many issues we have experienced during this pandemic. This is made even more challenging considering the fact that we now face a significant revenue shortfall (an excess of $700 million over the next three years).
As we continue to tackle new obstacles each day in public education and prepare a path for both students and staff to be successful, we have looked to a three-pronged plan for addressing the adverse impacts of COVID-19 on education and rebuilding stronger:
Relief: Give schools urgent resources so they can provide effective remote instruction and supports at scale during the pandemic for students and staff.
Recovery: Provide extra investments to help students and schools make up lost ground as they return to in-school teaching and learning.
Rebuilding: Redesign school systems to focus on nurturing the whole child, balancing cognitive with socioemotional skills, developing and ensuring that all children have access to the conditions and resources that enhance learning and development.
As we reimagine our public education system in Philadelphia in the midst of a pandemic, a playbook must be developed to ensure success. This will allow us to build from the lessons learned, the innovations and the access to opportunities. The ultimate concerns of the pandemic for students in grades K-12 in Philadelphia will be a function of the quality, intensity and comprehensiveness of our response to counter the pandemic’s negative lasting effects on children. We must eliminate systematic racism in our district, eliminate the digital divide in our city and increase funding for each student. Our call for relief, recovery, and rebuilding will be necessary to ensure our children are not left behind or left out.
