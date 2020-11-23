Moving forward demands a retrospective. Where are we and how did we get here? The question regarding the future requires certainty about the present, and an understanding of the present requires an examination of the past. The nation’s history offers an opportunity for that examination. But glossing over America’s original sin distorts our place and role in the so- called social compact that we purport to live by. Those principles assume a fair and equitable relationship among and between the varied ethnic, cultural and racial groups in our society, along with an assumption that the government and its agents will treat everyone equally.
Nevertheless, a growing narrative is beginning to raise doubt about the very foundation upon which that compact lies. This narrative implies that the symptoms of racism found in police brutality, social and economic disparities and educational inequity grow out of a nation that has yet to reconcile those original sins or give credence to the intractable nature of racism. Accordingly, the systemic racism from which we continue to suffer is built into the nation’s DNA and rooted in 265 years of chattel slavery.
Nicole Hanna-Jones’ “1619 Project” sheds light on the disconnect between the principles of the nation’s original documents — equality, freedom, protected rights, free enterprise — and the reality for African Americans. Her exposé disrupts 240 years of accepted history about the benevolence of our Founding Fathers and the related belief that the underlying structures of democracy will eventually heal the evils of the past and pave the way toward that elusive “more perfect union.” Isabel Wilkerson adds to this narrative with her bestselling tome, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Wilkerson argues that African Americans are victims of a caste system that mirrors India’s and the caste system of Nazi Germany prior to that system’s obliteration in World War II. According to her, caste is an invisible force that inhibits the transition toward full reconciliation and true equality.
The weight of their arguments flies in the face of the American credo about meritocracy and equal opportunity. Despite the evidence, the deniers will refute the deeply rooted racism that affects Americans by claiming, “Things are not as bad as they were … de jure racism was outlawed with the civil rights laws … we elected our first African-American president … you can be whatever you want to be in America.” OK, while there may be some truth to those points of view, if they are examples of the road to reconciliation, then I would argue that the bar is set pretty low and we should question the route.
This year has put on full display the depths of the problem and the distance we must travel to achieve full equality. The Black Lives Matter movement is the clarion call that the battle is far from over and must go beyond the surface and get to the root of the problem. It reminds us that we must be vigilant and unrelenting in this battle. We should avoid complacency until we have rooted out the problem. Occasionally the “arc of justice” bends in the right direction, only to snap back toward further oppression and injustice. For example, after the Civil War, the years of Reconstruction were followed by Jim Crow and an apartheid system of state-sanctioned tyranny. After Brown vs. Board of Education set the civil rights movement in motion, the South rebelled with voter suppression and domestic terrorism resulting in the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. After the election of Barack Obama, the country’s first African-American president, the country elected Donald Trump.
The enemy recognizes the danger to their 401-year reign of white supremacy, and it’s apparent they are ready to fight for its preservation. The director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, warns against the rise and threats of white supremacy. He claims white supremacists represent the number one top domestic terror threat in the land. Civil rights groups such as the NAACP and the Southern Poverty Law Center routinely point to the rise of hate groups steeped in white supremacy and racism. And the pervasive social, economic and educational gaps between whites and African Americans can only be described as severe racial stratification that defies the logic of a fair and open democratic society. This is not a call to arms. It is a call to recognize, to organize and to lean in on the belief and the pursuit of that more perfect union. All acts of racism are an outrage, but the fact that they continue to happen suggests that they are symptomatic of a much greater problem, raising concerns about the nation’s ability to elevate and act on the guiding principle that “all … are created equal.” For those of us seeking justice and continuous progress on matters of equality, the year 2020 will go down in infamy. It is a year that has shaken our confidence in our democracy. However, by reflecting on the bedrock principles of a self-governing people — enlightenment — we should be encouraged to rely on the institutions of education to move us forward.
When the progressives of the 19th century realized the Constitution was a gross contradiction, they set out to establish public education. The original designs were created to foster a common understanding of social norms by encouraging civility and obedience to the new nation. While the system began to address the need for education for the masses, it also perpetuated segregation and inequality. The education of Blacks began with private philanthropy, but after the Civil War, nearly 5 million Blacks needed to be educated. The Freedmen’s Bureau began the first wide-scale federally funded efforts at providing schools, including the first historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). In response to the demands of a developing industrial society, the Morrill Acts of 1862 and 1890 created the federally funded land grant institutions which, in most cases, became what we now know as state universities. After the country defeated the Nazis, the GI bill funded education for the returning veterans, which was instrumental in creating the middle class of America. And finally, the civil rights era of the 1960s resulted in the Higher Education Act and the Title IV Pell program — i.e., financial aid. The City of Philadelphia is living up to that long history of responding to economic, social and racial despair with education by funding the Octavius Catto Scholarship program. This will eliminate the main barrier to a higher education for thousands of students. By taking advantage of the Octavius Catto Scholarship, students will honor the legacy of a man who understood the value of education in the fight for racial and social justice.
History has shown that at each turn toward American despair, the country’s response has been to provide greater opportunities for education; and each time it has expanded the democratic prospect and taken a step toward reconciliation. The formula is there. But one question remains: Do we have the moral fortitude to fully realize the dream of reconciliation through fully funded education?
