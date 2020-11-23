W hen asked to write an article on the impact of race on economic outcomes for African Americans in the U.S. economy, where does one begin? Income inequality, housing discrimination, disparate funding opportunities for entrepreneurs, health and health care disparities, food deserts, unequal labor market participation, limited access to capital, criminal justice inequities, funding for education … the list, and the data to support it, is exhausting. There are myriad economic indicators showing that many African Americans are not faring well in terms of the most basic human needs (e.g., food and shelter), much less higher-order opportunities to experience accomplishment or achieve potential.
By contrast, some African Americans are faring exceptionally well in the same U.S. economic environment. While the numbers remain paltry in comparison to white participation in some sectors, there are Black CEOs, senior executives and corporate directors. There are also notable entrepreneurs, leaders in government at the state and federal levels, and presidents of universities.
The rub is that African Americans in the U.S. seem to live on the extremes. Although declining across many demographic groups, the diminishment of an African-American middle class is pronounced. While a few are extremely wealthy, many more are a part of the working (and increasingly, not working) poor. Social and other media have provided an influential platform for Black athletes and entertainers to call attention to the disparities that exist within the Black community and between the Black and white worlds that continue to define this country. As a result, the problems are very clear; the solutions, less so.
Over my academic career, I have attempted to understand a microcosm of the inequities between Black and white by studying the impact of race and gender on workplace dynamics and outcomes. My own research and that of others shows that organizations are more likely to experience positive outcomes if they successfully integrate a diverse workforce. For example, diverse teams yield more creative problem solving, and diverse management generates significantly higher revenue as a function of innovation born of diversity. Race is an important aspect of the diversity effects found in research. To be fair, conflict is likely to arise as teams and organizations work across differences in any diversity, equity and inclusion effort. Nevertheless, when a firm successfully navigates diversity and intentionally builds inclusive cultures, there are meaningful consequences for individuals’ behavior within the firm that are tied to a competitive advantage for the firm itself.
Now imagine if we were to extrapolate these findings from an organization to a society. Would we not expect to find similar outcomes? If education, housing, criminal justice and other policies that undergird the U.S. economy were written and enacted in ways that are fair and intentionally inclusive of all Americans, might the U.S. reap some of the same competitive advantages that research has shown for organizations that effectively leverage diverse talent? As a society, are we leaving talent on the table by not more effectively creating an equitable infrastructure that facilitates longstanding American values such as egalitarianism, achievement and independence?
Diversity should be our nation’s superpower, and yet our inability or unwillingness to invest equitably in communities of color or in neighborhoods that lack fundamental resources has led to it becoming our Achilles’ heel. How, as a country, do we expect to advance and sustain competitiveness — to innovate — if we fail to fully utilize the talent of all Americans? In the end, this is a profound problem for everyone who has a stake in where our country is headed.
The challenges associated with economic opportunity are vast, deep and interconnected. Moreover, the problems are embedded in structural, social, psychological, financial and historical matters longstanding in our society. These problems won’t be easily solved, and particularly not with the divisive rhetoric coming from our major political parties. Integrating diverse perspectives to tackle these issues will be as important to our economy as it has been for the organizations that I’ve studied. Despite the divisions, surely there are ideas from both the Democratic and Republican platforms that could yield innovative solutions. Likewise, business, government and education need to collaborate more deeply to generate answers — and to ensure that all voices are heard.
We’ve only scratched the surface. It is conceivable that we are not even asking the right questions. That it took the tragedies of 2020 to mobilize communities of influence, including business, government and public health organizations, is disturbing. Whether and how long these matters are prioritized by legislators, executives and other change agents is unclear, but we need to insist on a sustained focus and meaningful action. The future of our country depends on it.
