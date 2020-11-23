There is an old expression: “When America gets a cold, Black America gets pneumonia.” Unfortunately, it is true … we are experiencing an economic pneumonia.
Many economists believe that this is the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. The economy needs to fill 10.7 million jobs to merely return to pre-pandemic employment levels. Although the number of citizens applying for unemployment benefits is decreasing, more than 7.42 million unemployment claims were filed in September, compared with slightly more than 2 million claims filed in January. Unemployment claims are not a true indicator of the scope of joblessness in the country as many people have left the system or were never in it. For example, gig economy workers, who have been hit very hard during this economic downturn, are underrepresented in these numbers. As bad as these statistics are, the reality is even worse in the African-American community.
In August, according to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, the white unemployment rate rose to 7.3%, while the Black unemployment rate was 13%. These statistics are even more stark in Philadelphia, where the African-American unemployment rate was 14.6%.
The consequence: a poverty rate of 24.5%! Philadelphia has the distinction of being the poorest of the 10 largest cities in the United States. There are 380,000 Philadelphians living below the federal poverty line. This reality is unconscionable.
Unmitigated poverty diminishes opportunity for all of us. When the unemployment rate is high and the attendant poverty rate climbs, crime escalates. We are experiencing the consequences of this economic failure now.
There are only two ways to reduce poverty and its attendant consequence — crime: education and employment.
We must address the needs of those who are struggling to keep a roof over their head and food on the table every day; those who cannot find a life-sustaining job because they do not have the skills to work in a digital economy; those who are recently released from incarceration.
Quality education for all
Education is the great equalizer. The playing field is leveled when everyone has access to a quality education.
Our first priority must be a high school education for every citizen. A high school diploma or its equivalent is the base line for entry into today’s economy. When the pandemic first hit our region, 68% of those who were laid off did not have high school diplomas. As a region, we now face the challenge of upskilling and re-employing these citizens before we can begin to address those who were unemployed before the pandemic.
Beyond ensuring that our citizens can read and operate a computer at a 12th-grade level, we must ensure that there is a post-secondary path for every citizen. For some, college or community college will provide the right path forward, for others military service is the key to success, and for some the workforce is the right path. Our basic obligation as a society is to eliminate the barriers to any of these choices and to recognize the dignity in each choice.
The path to employment and out of poverty runs directly through education. Both the World Bank and the Federal Reserve’s research found that higher skills acquired, whether through additional education or training, increase productivity and earnings. There is a direct link between education and training and income earned.
Simply stated: Investing in quality pre-kindergarten to 12th-grade education is not negotiable if we are to change the economic future of our city.
Employment for all
The second prong in our fight to end poverty requires a focus on creating high-wage jobs with career paths. To attract employers and to retain the employers in our region, we must prepare our citizens for high-skill, high-wage jobs — the jobs of today and tomorrow.
In addition to a quality education, workforce development is an essential investment. Effective workforce development programs provide the hard skills and the power skills a person needs to successfully fill a high-skill, high-wage job. For too long we have treated investment in workforce development as a nice thing to do.
Foundations and corporations typically give a little bit of support without truly understanding the vital need to integrate workforce development into the immediate and long-range plan for the health and success of our city and region.
The state of our economy, the poverty level and the crime rate make plain that investing in education and workforce development is a smart investment in the future of America. We will eradicate poverty if, in the words of Philadelphia OIC’s founder, the Rev. Leon Sullivan, we “help people help themselves.”
