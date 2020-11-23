The 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances indicates that the average African-American household has $850,000 less in net worth than the average white American household. This enormous gap corresponds to a circumstance where Black American descendants of persons enslaved in the United States constitute about 13% of the nation’s population, they only possess 2.5% of the nation’s wealth. One-quarter of white American households have a net worth in excess of $1 million; only 4% of Black households have a comparable level of wealth.
Moreover, as we argue in our recent book, “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century,” elimination of this immense gulf in Black and white wealth will require an expenditure of at least $10 to $12 trillion by the federal government — an expenditure that would constitute the core item on a bill for African-American reparations.
Racial disparity in wealth has been the product of American national policies that have supported white wealth accumulation to the detriment of Black wealth accumulation. The Black-white wealth gap originates with the failure to provide the formerly enslaved with the 40 acres land grants promised as restitution for their years of bondage. At the same time, the federal government began an extended process of 160-acre land giveaways to white Americans in the western part of the United States under the Homestead Acts.
The rupture between Black and white wealth intensified with upwards of 100 white massacres conducted from the end of the Civil War well into the 1940s, when Blacks were murdered and their property demolished or appropriated by white terrorists. Black communities that displayed some evidence of prosperity were targeted intently. Perhaps the most notorious instances are the massacres that took place in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1898 and in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1921. The federal government not only looked the other way, but in some cases, like Ocoee, Florida, in 1920, condoned the white mob violence.
Throughout the 20th century, public policy supported the expansion of white homeownership and restricted Black homeownership. These policies included restrictive convenants, redlining, and the discriminatory application of the New Deal and GI Bill benefits associated with subsidized home purchases.
To the extent that public policy created the Black-white wealth gap, transformative public policy is needed to eliminate the gap. This will require the execution of a comprehensive program that builds Black wealth to a level comparable to the (pre-tax) wealth held by white Americans. It must be a program aimed specifically at Black American descendants of U.S. slavery, since no universal program — no program designed to uplift all Americans — has been advanced that will benefit African-Americans disproportionately to a degree sufficient to close the Black-white wealth differential.
The latter point is not well understood. Many indirect routes toward eliminating the racial wealth gap have been put forward, seeking to bypass paying the nation’s obligation by putting resources directly in the hands of eligible recipients. These include scholarships, subsidies for home purchases, steps to produce more two-parent families, and funds to promote small business development. None of these steps, however desirable, taken singly or collectively, will solve the problem produced by the cumulative, intergenerational effects of white supremacy on Black wealth accumulation.
Education
More scholarships to support Black educational attainment are a fine idea, but they will do little to eliminate the racial wealth gap. Black heads of household with a college degree have two-thirds of the net worth of white heads of household who never finished high school.
Homeownership
Homeownership has attained a near-romantic status in American life as the path to greater wealth. It is noteworthy that for persons in the upper 20-25% percent of the wealth distribution, residential properties where they live themselves are not the primary elements of their portfolios. While the white homeownership rate exceeds 70% and the Black rate is below 50%, equalizing rates of homeownership while discriminatory differences in home equity values persist will do little to close the racial wealth gap. Even if equity values in homes also were equalized between Black and white Americans, there would be no more than a 10% reduction in the $850,000 differential in Black and white wealth.
Families
Family structure differences do not explain the racial wealth gap. The median Black two-parent family typically has about half of the wealth of the median single-parent white family.
Small business development
The racial difference in wealth associated with business ownership is vast; so much so, a focus on support for Black-owned small businesses will do little to reduce the Black-white wealth gap. Prior to the pandemic, all Black-owned businesses combined had annual retail sales less than half of Walmart’s annual retail sales taken alone. Only 4% of those businesses had more than one employee. In the course of the pandemic, it is now estimated that at least 26% of Black-owned businesses have gone out of operation altogether. Infusions of multiple billions of dollars into these businesses certainly will help to stabilize and support them, but it will have a marginal impact on the racial wealth gap per household.
It is customary to think of education, homeownership, family structure, and business ownership as drivers of wealth. We recommend reversing the relationship and, instead, thinking of prior wealth — wealth obtained from parents and grandparents — as the driver of education, homeownership, family structure, and business ownership. Therefore, first, we must change the initial conditions of wealth holding among Black Americans to alter outcomes in the desired direction. Reparations are essential to eliminating the most important indicator of unequal economic opportunity and security, the racial wealth gap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.