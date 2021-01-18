A carved wooden chest, bought by Howard Thurman in India during his 1936 journey to visit Gandhi, has become a symbol of Morehouse College’s hope and history.
In 1981, after Thurman’s death and cremation, his widow, Sue, placed his ashes in the chest. When she died in 1996, both their remains were interred in a monument outside the campus chapel.
At the start of each year, the “Thurman Chest” is placed at the chapel’s entrance for the Parents’ Parting Ceremony. As the new freshmen’s fathers and mothers enter, they drop in a card on which they have written their hopes for their sons at the all-male school.
To fulfill his dreams. To not be afraid of himself. To feel a sense of brotherhood. To have a spirit of service. To become a whole person.
The Parents’ Parting Ceremony, created in 1996, is a mix of African music and dance, Black Christian preaching and specific homage to Thurman’s liberation theology.
The parents affirm their love and acknowledge the importance of letting go; the students thank the elders for their support and vow to honor the family name.
The cards are sealed into another box for four years, until commencement day for these freshmen. But first, two parents carry the chest into the memorial crypt, where it is kept overnight.
Just outside the crypt, the pavement is etched with Thurman’s words: “Morehouse, do not make God repent for having created you.”
— Excerpted from The New York Times
