During the Civil Rights Movement women provided their time and skills on the front lines and behind the scenes.
Students, mothers and professors were not only involved in movement itself, but they also balanced many roles in different aspects of their lives.
“The Black woman always had her feet on the ground and her head straight,” said former state Rep. Louise Bishop Williams. “She was responsible for the rearing of the family.
“She was the one who applied the discipline, the mannerism, and the treatment,” she added. “She would teach you how to grow up and how to live. The Black woman has always been the backbone of the family.”
While some women used their restaurants to prepare food for protestors during the Civil Rights Movement, others provided housing. Women opened their stores or homes to create safe-havens where civil rights workers could meet and discuss plans or strategies, some even used their careers to raise funds for the cause.
It was also not uncommon for women to arrange plans to put together the signs that would later be held at marches or leading chants or songs during protests during the Civil Rights Movement.
Bishop said that it was during the Civil Rights Movement that Black women were able to become activists.
“I think maybe for the first time, Black women had something they could say and do that was outside of the family,” Bishop said. “We became active in the Civil Right Movement. It might have been the first movement that Black women were able to be active and become activists.”
In addition to women providing help with leadership during the Civil Rights Movement, they also held key positions. Although Black women had played a pivotal role in the movement, they often received little recognition for such dedicated participation.
Judy Richardson, who was a freshman at Swarthmore College in 1962, would later leave college to organize projects such as voter-registration drives.
Kathleen Cleaver took the risk of being the first woman to serve on the central committee of the Black Panther Party, making her a target of the FBI.
Ella Mae Brayboy became the co-director of the voter registration drives sponsored by the Voter Education Project and has been called “the Godmother of Voter Registration.”
Grace Hamilton won election to the Georgia House of Representatives — the first African-American woman to be elected to a state legislature in the South — but that has been overshadowed by the election in Atlanta of Maynard Jackson, the first Black mayor of a major Southern city.
“You started to see women show their support for the movement,” Bishop said. “While we were not the ones who started the movement itself, we were the ones who picked it up to make sure it was carried through all the way down to the bottom to make sure that our children got it.”
Former President Barack Obama said during a Congressional Black Caucus Foundation dinner in 2015 that Black women were the “foot soldiers” during the Civil Rights Movement who did the behind-the-scenes work of strategizing boycotts and organizing marches while others received the credit.
“Women made the movement happen,” Obama said. “Even if they weren’t allowed to run the civil rights organizations on paper, behind the scenes they were the thinkers and the doers making things happen each and every day, doing the work that no one else wanted to do.”
