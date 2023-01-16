Born in Phoenix, Arizona on Dec. 22. His parents were Andrew and Edna Miller Fletcher.
While attending Junction City Junior/Senior High School in Kansas, he organizes his first civil rights protest
Served in the Army during World War II in an armored division under Gen. George Patton; won a Purple Heart
Graduates Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas as a Bachelor of Arts and was nationally ranked among small schools football players
Becomes first black player for Baltimore Colts football team
Begins political career in Kansas; becomes assistant public relations director, Kansas Highway Commission; becomes vice-chair of Kansas State Republican Central Committee
Relocates to California and works for Aerojet-General Corporation in Sacramento
Joins presidential campaign of Republicans Richard M. Nixon with Henry Cabot Lodge Jr. as vice president
Makes bid for California State Assembly; chairs advisory committee on civil rights, California Republican Assembly; becomes member of Alameda County Central Committee
Hired at the Hanford nuclear energy complex in Benton County, Washington
Elected to Pasco (Washington) City Council; becomes special assistant to Washington's governor Daniel J. Evans; becomes assistant secretary of wage and labor standards in the U.S. Department of Labor in the Nixon administration
Establishes the Revised Philadelphia Plan that cements affirmative action in hiring, school admissions and other areas of the American economy
Becomes executive director of the United Negro College Fund
President of the consulting firm, Arthur A. Fletcher and Associates
Runs unsuccessfully for mayor of Washington, D.C., against the popular Democrat Marion Barry
Chairs the U.S. Civil Rights Commission upholding affirmative action, which many Republicans denounced
Dies July 12 in Washington, D.C., and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery
