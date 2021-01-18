When Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. co-founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1957, the organization focused on coordinating civil rights protest activities across the South.
The SCLC used nonviolent action to achieve social, economic and political justice for African Americans and was an offshoot of the Montgomery Improvement Association, which staged a 381-day boycott of the segregated bus system in Montgomery, Alabama.
Under King’s leadership as president, the SCLC drew on the strength of Black churches to support its activities.
The civil rights organization’s leaders, most of whom were ministers, also believed that churches should be involved in political activism and held many of their meetings at Black churches.
During the 1960s, the SCLC was considered one of the “Big Five” civil rights organizations, along with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the National Urban League, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and the Congress on Racial Equality.
The SCLC differed from organizations such as the NAACP and SNCC because it operated as an umbrella organization of affiliates.
“[King] felt that if you brought your national organizations together into a coalition that you would have a greater strength,” said Bernard LaFayette Jr., 80, a civil rights activist who worked with the SCLC.
“That makes a difference when you are in coalition with other major groups. The next thing you must do when you bring those groups together is you must have respect for those groups even though you have differences.”
LaFayette co-founded the SNCC in 1960 and was also a leader in the Freedom Rides of 1960 and the 1965 Selma Civil Rights Movement. He had gained a reputation as a proponent of nonviolence before King appointed him as program director of the SCLC in 1967. LaFayette is currently chairman of the board of the Center for Nonviolence, Truth and Reconciliation in Selma, Alabama.
The SCLC coordinated the activities of local organizations such as the Montgomery Improvement Association and the Nashville Christian Leadership Council.
During the 1960s, the SCLC was instrumental in coordinating mass protest campaigns and voter registration drives in Albany, Georgia, and in Birmingham and Selma, Alabama. It trained local communities in the philosophy of Christian nonviolence by conducting leadership programs and opening citizenship schools.
“The SCLC promoted nonviolence and that was the key thing that made the distinction between civil rights and the idea of bringing about changes not just through the legal forces in our county, but being able to take the direct action,” LaFayette said.
The SCLC began to expand its focus to include economic issues. The organization played a major role in the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The massive protest march sought to draw attention to the economic inequalities faced by African Americans.
The SCLC started organizing the Poor People’s Campaign in 1967 to push for federal legislation that would guarantee employment, income and housing for economically marginalized people of all ethnicities.
During a press conference Dec. 4, 1967, to announce the campaign, King said the SCLC would lead waves of the nation’s poor and disinherited to Washington to demand redress of their grievances by the federal government and to secure jobs or income for all.
“We will go there, we will demand to be heard and we will stay until America responds. If this means forcible repression of our movement, we will confront it, for we have done this before. If this means scorn or ridicule, we embrace it, for that is what America’s poor now receive,” King said.
“If it means jail, we accept it willingly, for the millions of poor already are imprisoned by exploitation and discrimination ... In short, we will be petitioning our government for specific reforms and we intend to build militant, nonviolent actions until that government moves against poverty.”
King appointed LaFayette as national coordinator of the Poor People’s Campaign. However, King would not live to see the march materialize. He was assassinated on April 4, 1968, just weeks before the march was held, while campaigning for striking sanitation workers in Memphis, Tennessee. Following King’s assassination, Lafayette continued to work on the campaign with Ralph Abernathy.
The May 12, 1968, march drew about 50,000 people to the National Mall in Washington where they demonstrated for jobs and a minimum wage.
After King’s death, the SCLC discontinued the national campaigns for which it was known and focused on small campaigns throughout the South. The organization was instrumental in working to get a national holiday in his honor.
The SCLC remains active, although its influence declined after King’s death. The organization’s focus is to “educate youth and adults in the areas of personal responsibility, leadership potential, and community service; to ensure economic justice and civil rights and to eradicate racism wherever it exists.”
