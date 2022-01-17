Rosa Parks is one of the most famous women in the civil rights movement, but historians say her legacy is primarily as a symbol of the many nameless women who sacrificed, struggled and paved the way for Black Americans and others to have the lifestyle we enjoy today.
Known as “the mother of the civil rights movement,” Parks was the catalyst for the historic Montgomery Bus Boycott in Alabama, refusing a white bus driver’s request that she give up her seat to a white man in December 1955. Parks was then arrested. The boycott lasted about a year and almost bankrupted the bus line, as 70 percent of the riders were Black. It ended when the U.S. Supreme Court decided that segregation on public buses was unconstitutional.
The victory by a young civil rights movement thrust Parks, the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the movement onto the national and international stage. A seamstress, Parks was also chapter secretary of the Montgomery NAACP.
People often take for granted what the movement and brave women like Parks accomplished and what freedoms we have now.
For example, without their sacrifice, African Americans and people of color would not be able to eat in a restaurant of their choice, use the restroom of their choice, stay in a hotel of their choice, live in a neighborhood of their choice, travel by bus, train or airplane and sit where they choose, or even vote.
“Women like Rosa Parks were indispensable to the success of the Black freedom movement,” said Vicki Crawford, director of the Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Collection. “They were leaders and strategists in their own right. They were fearless and stood up for our rights.”
According to Crawford, many historians saw the civil rights movement through the lens of the gender norms of that time. This resulted in a narrative where the men of the civil rights movement were the central figures and heroes, and the women were pretty much relegated to the background in supporting roles.
But as scholars and researchers have continued to dissect the movement, we now know that narrative must be rejected, Crawford said.
Since then, many books and articles have shed light on women in the movement. Crawford wrote one of them, “Women in the Civil Rights Movement: Trailblazers and Torchbearers, 1941-1965 (Blacks in the Diaspora.)”
After reading it, the late civil rights leader Julian Bond said, “The book helps break the gender line that restricted women in civil rights history to background and backstage roles, and places them in front, behind and in the middle of the Southern movement that re-made America … It is an invaluable resource which helps set history straight.”
Ashley Jordan, who in September was named president and CEO of the African American Museum of Philadelphia, agreed.
“The women were just as visible and effective, but we did not know it,” Jordan said. “They were just as active as their male counterparts and they would be there at the forefront. We have to make sure to keep telling their stories.”
In August, Crawford said, the Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Collection acquired the papers of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), which stood at the forefront of the movement. It was the successor to the Montgomery Improvement Association, which spearheaded the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Martin Luther King Jr. was head of both groups.
“In these papers there is a lot of information about women,” Crawford said. “These were courageous women who were strong participants in the movement to bring about social changes to the country. My research shows that [Parks] was complex.”
Parks was a lifelong activist, Crawford said.
“She was groomed for this role,” Crawford said. “Rosa Parks was a longtime member of the NAACP” along with her husband, Raymond Parks. “She was connected to a circle of activists. That’s what enabled her to have the tenacity to see it through.”
Most Americans know Parks’ story well. Her courageous actions on the Montgomery bus that day jump-started a movement.
But she wasn’t the first to do it.
According to the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute of Stanford University, the Women’s Political Council (WPC) had been planning a boycott of the Montgomery bus system for a couple years. The WPC approached the city officials in 1953 to complain about the unfair treatment of Black bus riders, and were ignored. In March 1955, when Claudette Colvin was arrested for refusing to give up her seat, the WPC again complained to the city and again made no progress.
So when Parks was arrested on Dec. 1, 1955, the WPC saw an opportunity and ran with it. They joined with the NAACP and the Montgomery Improvement Association and sought Dr. King’s help.
The WCP was formed by Mary Fair Burks in 1949 to inspire African Americans to elevate themselves and improve their status. The WPC was made up of mostly educators and professionals at Alabama State College, a historically Black institution, and teachers in public schools. “They made flyers and circulated them in the community,” Crawford said. “They mobilized people for a bus boycott. Some of them lost their jobs and some of them were incarcerated.”
Parks’ actions “started a whole cycle of events,” Crawford said.
“On that day history chose Rosa Parks to make great change,” Jordan said.
Like Parks, many of the women were harassed, received death threats, were fired, and were unable to find jobs in Montgomery. Most were forced to move throughout the U.S. Eventually, the threats, harassment and finances forced Parks to move to Detroit. The stress also took a toll on her health.
Born Rosa Louis McCauley on Feb. 4, 1913 in Tuskegee, Ala., Parks moved with her parents, James and Leona McCauley, to Pine Level, Ala. By age 11, Parks moved to Montgomery, Ala., and attended a laboratory school at the Alabama State Teachers College for Negroes. But she left high school early to care for her dying grandmother and later her chronically ill mother. In 1932, at age 19, Parks married Raymond Parks, a barber and a longtime member of the NAACP. He supported Rosa Parks and helped her earn her high school diploma a year later.
Raymond and Rosa Parks soon became respected members of Montgomery’s African American community.
Despite Raymond Parks discouraging her out of concerns for her safety, Rosa Parks joined the NAACP and became chapter secretary to Edgar Daniel Nixon, the chapter’s president. Known as an advocate for Black people registering to vote, Nixon was also president of the local Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters union.
In 1965, Rosa Parks went to work for the late U.S. Rep. John Conyers Jr. until she retired in 1988. A year earlier, Parks formed the Rosa and Raymond Parks Institute for Self-Development, for Detroit’s youth. After retiring, Parks wrote an autobiography, “Rosa Parks: My Story.” In 1999, Parks received the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor the U.S. grants to civilians. On Oct. 24, 2005, Rosa Parks died at 92 and became the first woman in history to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol.
So what does Parks’ legacy mean for us today?
“One of the most important points is that she was a shining example of being politically active and engaged,” said Morehouse’s Crawford.
“It is critically important for us to stay politically informed, active and engaged in the ongoing struggle for our rights,” Crawford said. “We are still fighting the fight and still in engaged in the struggle.”
In February 2013, then President Barack Obama unveiled the Rosa Parks statue in the National Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, about 100 years after her birth.
On Dec. 1, 2019, on the 64{sup}th{/sup} anniversary of Parks’ refusal to give up her seat, another statue of her was unveiled at the downtown site where she got on the bus that day in her hometown of Montgomery.
“For us today, the legacy means we have to remain diligent,” said Jordan of the African American Museum of Philadelphia.
“The legacy of Rosa Parks is seen in the way that we celebrate her,” she said. “When there is a threat to justice we have to do the work, get in the good trouble to get the job of increasing freedom for everyone done.”
