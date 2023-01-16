I had driven all night from Oklahoma City with my university classmate John Lye from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Washington, D.C., to attend the 1963 March on Washington on August 28. We ate an early breakfast at the Florida Grill and then made our way to the site of the massive demonstration. John was Chinese and this was his first Civil Rights demonstration. After worming through the crowd, we reached a position from which we could see the entire stage clearly.
Martin Luther King, Jr. was the pre-eminent Civil Rights leader and the celebrity speaker of the day although others spoke and stirred the crowd, especially John Lewis. But it was King’s “I have a Dream” speech that galvanized the demonstrators and became a historic emblem of the will, determination and eloquence of the African American.
King started the speech with his characteristic recognition of the historic moment. He told the audience that this day “will go down in history as the greatest demonstration for freedom in the history of our nation.” It would be King himself, in this speech, who would make it one of the sacred days of a progressive American dream. Choosing a metaphor that had been frequently used by Americans to speak of the possibilities of the American life, King told the crowd of another dream, perhaps different in many ways than that most whites understood by the idea.
Channeling Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, King said “Five score years ago, a great American, in whose symbolic shadow we stand today signed the Emancipation Proclamation.” In sight of the Lincoln Memorial with the marble Lincoln sitting still overlooking the demonstration, King lifted the banner of a free African people living in a multicultural American nation as a powerful dream. While it was true as he said that Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation after a “long night of captivity” he observed that “one hundred years later, the Negro still is not free.”
King sets up this speech in a masterful manner, keying up the idea of something promised but not kept, showing the contrast between two Americas, one with material prosperity and the other dwelling in poverty. It is this deep divide that King sought to overcome with this speech. African Americans and allies had assembled in Washington to “cash a check.” As long-suffering fighters for liberation, we had believed in the “promissory note” that all Americans would be entitled to the “unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Yet African Americans have not been able to cash the check because it has “come back marked insufficient funds.”
Although it was President Obama who reminded us of the “fierce urgency of now” it was King who said years earlier we had come to “this hallowed spot to remind America of the fierce urgency of now.” He warned African Americans that we must not drink “from the cup of bitterness and hatred.” But having given this warning he said “freedom is inextricably bound to our freedom. We cannot walk alone.” In the end he returned to the dream “rooted in the American dream.” The points King made that day are resonant today. Will America ever live up to the true meaning of its creed that all men and women are created equal?
What King knew was that whites judged blacks by skin color. He wanted his children to live in a country where it was not color but character as a standard for evaluation. The climax of this speech is the eloquent peroration “I have a dream” repeatedly spoken until King rises out of the captivating rhetorical style with a call for faith and hope and the refrain “Let freedom ring” until he ends the speech with “Free at last! free at last! thank God Almighty, we are free at last!” This evocative announcement was not a trophy won, but a renewed promise that we must continue to claim!
