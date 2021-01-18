From the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to the work of Martin Luther King Jr., faith-based organizations and leaders have been at the forefront of most social justice movements. Here in Pennsylvania, POWER has been leading the way for the past 10 years.
POWER is an interfaith organization committed to building communities of opportunity for all. They represent over 50 congregations throughout Southeastern and Central Pennsylvania.
POWER Executive Director Bishop Dwayne Royster said treating people fairly is at the core of most religions and one of the biggest tenants for his organization.
“POWER members come from different faith traditions. We’re Christian, Jewish, Muslim, ethical humanists, Quakers, Unitarian Universalists and Hindu. We all share a deep understanding of the need to treat human beings with dignity and respect and to see the equal value of all human life,” he said.
Bishop Royster said his organization, just like Martin Luther King Jr., was called to serve a higher purpose in their communities while striving for change.
“For those of us that are part of POWER, we believe that faith compels us to change the world. We are called to create that beloved community that Dr. King talked about, the love community. The love community is a place where all of us are equal, where we aren’t judged by our race or gender identity, or even our faith tradition, but we would all be human beings together, respected and loved for just for being. We’re pushing for that reality every day. The inequities, the injustice, the racism, sexism, Islamophobia, antisemitism, all these things that separate us, really, they’re not what we perceive to be the will of the Divine,” he said.
Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler, Co-Director of POWER’s Live Free initiative, said the organization is all about relationships and that’s what sets them apart from other social justice or faith-based organizations.
“POWER is not a clergy organization like other types of organizations, it is congregationally based. Our organization is aided by the fact that people are fighting for people they really care about as friends. They are more than just colleagues, so the relationships within POWER are everything,” he said.
Tyler said that although they are a faith-based organization, they know that social justice requires more than faith alone.
“There is a central belief that God operates through human personality and human agency. So we are doing our part as faith-based organizers to help that beloved community that Dr. King spoke of so eloquently, to become a reality in the here and now, not just in the by and by,” he said.
The Mother Bethel AME Church pastor said POWER looks to those leaders that have come before them as inspiration.
“I think if Dr. King were a clergy person in the 21st century living in Philadelphia, he would probably be a member of POWER, right, because the organization speaks to a lot of the same issues that I think drove him and his ministry. We have similar ideas around organizing. I would say that Dr. King would probably agree that he didn’t create anything. He stepped into an ongoing flow of activity. Likewise, POWER didn’t create anything ... This movement started long before we stepped on the scene, it will still be here long after, and so each generation has to pick up the baton and take it,” Tyler said.
Royster echoed Tyler’s sentiments and said POWER’s ultimate goal is adding to a rich legacy of social justice like Martin Luther King and those whose footsteps he followed in.
“We want to see human excellence, and we can’t do that in environments where we are oppressed. There’s a long lineage of folk that have come before Dr. King and there’ll be folk that have come after him that continue to lift that up. And so we’re just continuing that legacy, although we might not do it exactly the same way that he did, we are continuing that same lineage and legacy of going about trying to create justice,” he said.
