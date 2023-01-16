“I have some very sad news for all of you, and, I think, sad news for all of our fellow citizens, and people who love peace all over the world; and that is that Martin Luther King was shot and was killed tonight …,” said former U.S. Attorney General and 1968 Democratic Party Presidential Nominee Robert F. Kennedy to a shocked, saddened Indianapolis crowd.
At 6:01 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 1968, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated while standing on a balcony outside his second-ﬂoor room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. He was there to support a sanitation workers’ strike and was on his way to dinner when a bullet struck him; he was pronounced dead after his arrival at a local hospital.
Fifty-five years after King’s life was extinguished by an assassin’s bullet — and 60 years after the "I Have a Dream" speech was delivered in Washington, D.C., — his legacy still resonates around the globe and across America and in Birmingham, Alabama, where King led so many tense but life-altering demonstrations.
“I’ve had African-American bosses, which would have never happened in 1968,” said Pamela King, a University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) history professor who specializes in studies related to Birmingham, Jim Crow, and the Civil Rights Movement. “I’ve dated outside of my race. It may not seem like a lot, but those things were taboo in 1968. You would not go to the theater, restaurants, or do anything else with black people. That’s just a huge, huge change by itself.”
Barry McNealy, education program consultant at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI), said change has occurred not only among the races but in city government, as well.
“Look at the City Council today,” he said. “It is made up of black people and white people, and the mayor of Birmingham is a young African-American man. In 1968, those things would not have been possible. It wasn’t until the early 1970s that Birmingham had its first black city councilman. In the 50 years that King has been gone, Birmingham has undergone a number of very notable changes.”
Global Icon
King’s impact is undeniable worldwide, too.
In the essay “Martin Luther King Jr. and Africa: Then and Now,” William G. Jones, PhD, writes, “While a significant amount of time and events have passed since his death, as with other great world leaders and political philosophers, King’s contributions have proven timeless.”
Since King’s death, like most luminaries, he has been the focal point of a broad range of research.
“Indeed, King is a global icon of freedom, justice, and equality. He is recognized as a beacon in the struggles of peoples worldwide seeking to eradicate conditions of oppression, including entrenched poverty and social deprivation, frequently reinforced by political and economic disfranchisement,” according to professors Michael Clemons, Donathan L. Brown, and William H.L. Dorsey in the introduction to “Dream and Legacy: Dr. Martin Luther King in the Post–Civil Rights Era,” a volume of essays published in 2017.
“The elevation of King to ‘hero status’ in American history and the growing acceptance of him by the American public arguably began with the national movement to institute his birthday as a national holiday… This honor ensconced King as a proponent and champion of freedom and justice for not only the nation’s but also the world’s downtrodden.”
Example for the World
In “The Universal King? Memory, Globalization, and Martin Luther King Jr.,” Yale University doctoral candidate Isabel Jijon examines how King has been “remembered and represented” worldwide during different times of his life. Her research points out that “King is … [considered] an example for the world, ‘inspiring activists from Tiananmen Square to Soweto, Eastern Europe to the West Bank.’”
Jijon continues, “In the United States, King is honored with a national holiday, a national and several local memorials, and close to 900 streets in his name. [He is] remembered around the world, [as well]. There are roads named after King in Italy, India, Brazil, and Niger. There is a school named after King in Cameroon. There is a Martin Luther King bridge in Burkina Faso. Every year, there are banquets on King’s birthday in Hiroshima.”
Not Satisfied
King’s legacy is etched on calendars and emblazoned on street signs. King’s legacy paved the way for significant progress, including the election of Barack Obama, the first African-American U.S. president, in 2008 – 40 years after King’s assassination. Yet despite King’s legacy, blacks still face many of the same challenges they faced in 1968.
In “Black Americans Mostly Left Behind by Progress Since Dr. King’s Death,” Sharon Austin, associate professor of political science and director of African-American studies at the University of Florida, points out that, the Black poverty rate is almost three times that of whites.
African-Americans still deal with high rates of unemployment and incarceration, and are often victims of police brutality. These conditions lead many scholars to wonder if he would be satisfied with the progress made after his death.
In his seminal 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech, King said, “When will you be satisfied? We can never be satisfied as long as the Negro is the victim of the unspeakable horrors of police brutality. … We cannot be satisfied as long as the Negro’s basic mobility is from a smaller ghetto to a larger one. We can never be satisfied as long as our children are stripped of their self-hood and robbed of their dignity. … We cannot be satisfied as long as a Negro in Mississippi cannot vote and a Negro in New York believes he has nothing for which to vote.
“No, no, we are not satisfied, and we will not be satisfied until ‘justice rolls down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream.’”
Alvin Plexico, PhD, in “I Have a Dream: A Report Card Fifty Years After Dr. King’s Assassination” says, [we must] “… gain an appreciation of how far we’ve come, while making an honest assessment of how far we need to go. While acknowledging the work that needs to be done, we should build on the progress we have made.”
Plexico cites the 2015 speech given by President Obama during the 50th commemoration of the Selma to Montgomery marches for voting rights.
“He offered this insight: ‘If you think nothing’s changed in the past 50 years, ask somebody who lived through Selma or Chicago or Los Angeles in the 1950s. … To deny this progress—our progress—would be to rob us of our own agency, … our responsibility to do what we can to make America better.
‘We know the march is not yet won. … America is a constant work in progress; … loving this country requires more than singing its praises or avoiding uncomfortable truths. It requires the occasional disruption, the willingness to speak out for what is right, to shake up the status quo.’”
Ten tributes to King
- Martin Luther King Jr. National Memorial in Washington, D.C.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Plats (MLK Square) in the college town of Uppsala, Sweden
- The India International Center’s Gandhi-King Plaza has been called a secret garden amid the hustle and bustle of New Delhi.
- The Lorraine Hotel in Memphis, where King was assassinated, was transformed into the National Civil Rights Museum.
- Southern Galilee in Isreal holds the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Forest.
- A 30-foot sculpture at Seattle’s MLK Memorial takes inspiration from King's “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech.
- University of South Florida students asked Tampa’s leaders to designate a trellised arcade as Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza in 1982.
- MLK’s figure stands among those at the western entrance to Westminster Abbey.
- An MLK memorial in San Francisco takes the form of a walled fountain in SoMa’s Yerba Buena Gardens. Titled Revelation,
- Coretta Scott King and Martin Luther King Jr. rest eternally inside a sort village in Atlanta containing the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change, which is folded inside the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site. A reflecting pools flows between their tomb and MLK’s birth home and the Ebeneezer Baptist Church, where he, like his father, once preached.
