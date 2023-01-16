As we remember and celebrate the activism and courage of Martin Luther King, Jr., we must not forget that he was a plain-spoken philosopher with a strong gift for integrating his religious training and faith into moral indignation about racism in Birmingham and throughout the United States.
The Letter from Birmingham City Jail dated April 16, 1963, combined reason and wisdom as Martin Luther King, Jr., answered the numerous criticisms lodged against the Civil Rights Movement by a group of white Christian preachers. Our history is full of white resistance to human equality because of their commitment to white racial domination. While this is not the case with all white people, the preachers of white supremacy have often been white men of the Christian faith who interpreted their mission as the defense of white domination. Today we see the same spirit in the rush and support of the most reactionary wing of the Christian movement as it supports the worst elements of bigotry in America. Those who are anti-African, antisemitic, anti-Latino, anti-Muslim, anti-Asian, and anti-LBGTQ tend to claim that their bigotry is based on religion. No bigotry can be supported whether based on religion, creed, color, or gender. It was no different in King’s time.
The white Christian ministers had made several criticisms about Civil Rights and King’s leadership. First, the clergymen claimed that the time was untimely, that black people had to wait for the right time for equality and justice. Secondly, they claimed that laws had to be obeyed and segregation was the law of the land. Thirdly, the preachers argued that the Civil Rights Movement stirred up violence. Fourthly, the clergy supported the Birmingham police for the maintenance of order in the city.
Heroically, King destroyed each of the arguments made by the Christian ministers and some arguments that may have been inferred but never written by them. He began his letter from the jail, written on a piece of newspaper, and then on scraps of paper from attorneys, and aides, with the definitive statement that African Americans had the right to have justice. He defended good faith negotiations and the strategy of non-violent protests to attain justice, continuing a strong inclination among African Americans to fight for legitimate rights. King could not abide by the clergymen’s notion that it was “untimely” for African Americans to be protesting given the fact that whites would have wanted us to wait forever. He said that “wait” often turned into “never.”
Perhaps one of the most controversial arguments King made had to do with the nature of laws. He wrote that there were just and unjust laws and that we had a right to break unjust laws so long as we were willing to show our respect for law by accepting the punishments that came with the violation of those unjust laws. Of course, he was criticized by Malcolm X and others for this position. They argued that if the laws were unjust, they had no right to exist and that we had no obligation to accept punishment for unjust laws. Nevertheless, King’s argument had a ring of authenticity to many who believed that transgressing law could create chaos. A lawless society was not what he was looking to achieve. He wanted a society that respected law but also respected human beings. Therefore, King was clear that law in itself was not necessarily good or just. Unjust laws existed in the United States and in other places where black people were oppressed. Apartheid in South Africa was legal; it was the law, but it was clearly unjust.
Martin Luther King, Jr. did not accept the line made by the preachers that his movement, that is, the Civil Rights Movement, stirred up violence. The African American community lived under the most violent and repressive of conditions and the struggle for human rights was a legitimate action to reduce violence. In fact, King said explicitly that the brutality and racism experienced by African Americans were a denial of our Constitutional rights. It was immoral and unjust for African Americans to be arrested for just parading against racism and trying to vote in elections. Every law that was established to undermine African American humanity was unjust and King very profoundly quoted from one of the earliest African Christian philosophers, St. Augustine, saying that “an unjust law is no law at all.” The courage he demonstrated in being willing to take the penalty for violating unjust laws created an irresistible urge on the part of thousands of African Americans to accept penalties for breaking unjust laws.
Although the clergymen called their criticisms “A Call for Unity” King showed in his letter that the injustices, the bombings of African Americans homes, the denial of voting rights, and other crimes against black people were obstacles to any form of unity. Justice would bring the possibility of unity; injustice could only continue to create disunity. So, King seriously questioned the preachers’ defense of the Birmingham police tactic of showing restraint at one time when at most times they showed the most violent and anti-human spirit of brutality against even children.
Taking on the clergymen, as a clergyman himself, King sought to teach his fellow preachers of the Christian gospel what Christianity demanded of them. They criticized him as an “outsider” to Birmingham but King’s response was that he was invited to the Birmingham Campaign by the local affiliate of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Beyond the invitation, however, was the fact that segregation and racism were national issues and that there could really be no outsiders, not even the clergymen could bow out of the struggle for equality. King’s letter, alongside his “I have a Dream” speech which would come four months later, must be enshrined as fundamental texts of the Human Rights struggle. Long live the King in our hearts and actions!
