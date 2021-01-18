On April 16, 1963, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. addressed the legendary “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” to his “dear fellow clergymen.”
A response to an opinion piece penned by white pastors for a Birmingham newspaper, the letter was a rebuke of what King described as a church that quietly and passively stood by while Black people suffered a range of horrors, from lynchings to Jim Crow policies, that reinforced white supremacy.
King’s relationship to the church, especially the Black church, was core to his movement, but not without its conflicts.
“There were categories to his opposition. Some people often forget his ‘Letter from a Birmingham Jail’ was written to clergy who were opposing his demonstrations and calling him an outside agitator and saying that he was a provocateur and that some of the demands he was making were unreasonable,” said Timothy Welbeck, a professor in Temple University’s Africology Department and a supervising attorney for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).
“Much of that opposition was a brand of Christianity entrenched in what we now know as ethno-nationalism or a broader sense of white identity. In the United States, there has been a branding of Christianity … that sets white personhood as the default for true and authentic Christianity,” Welbeck said. “That brand of Christianity in King’s day looked at him as someone who is radical and extreme, and even deviant in some ways because he was opposing a system both religiously and institutionally that they found to be correct in terms of the order of society. Much of what we see now in terms of white evangelical support of the outgoing administration is linked to that history.”
Welbeck added that although the letter was primarily targeted to “eight white clergymen,” some “Black pastors may have been subconsciously referenced.”
The Rev. Leslie D. Callahan, the first woman to pastor St. Paul’s Baptist Church and a community activist, said that because the Black church is not a monolith, King’s relationship with it was not one-sided. There was opposition, she said, some more remarkable than others.
“Not only is the Black church not a monolith but individual congregations are not monolithic. And churches don’t always go along with the perspectives of their pastor. Generally, when Black people opposed King, they tended to oppose him because they disagreed and differed with him as it related to strategy,” Callahan said.
“I think that the vast majority of Black people wanted there to be Black parity and justice. I think we can’t forget, in retrospect, just how radical in-your-face nonviolent active resistance was, and so I think that the [Black] churches that opposed King opposed him on the basis of strategy. They were more accommodationist and gradualist in their approach. They didn’t support civil disobedience and the breaking of the law. And they worried about the dangers that came with active [resistance]. Black people in general wanted an end to Jim Crow. They just disagreed with King on how to get there.”
Callahan said that near the time of his death “many people” opposed King because of his shift of focus to the Vietnam War and his speaking out against the Johnson administration, a position civil rights activists felt was “counterproductive” to the movement. One of King’s more notable experiences of opposition, Callahan said, was his split with the National Baptist Convention and its leader, J.H. Jackson.
According to Stanford University’s King Institute, “Jackson presided during a time of deep disagreement among the group’s members over the role the church should play in the Civil Rights Movement.”
Callahan said the split between King and Jackson was based on “tactical” disagreements.
“As it relates to the civil rights struggle, the most famous critic he had and the most powerful within the Black church was J.H. Jackson, who pastored in Chicago and was the long-term head of the National Baptist Convention. And, again, these are tactical disagreements — they disagreed about how do you get to the place of parity within the United States society,” Callahan said.
The Rev. James S. Hall Jr., senior pastor of Triumph Baptist Church and an activist who has led demonstrations — including one at the Greenville, South Carolina, airport — and personally met King, said this and other issues characterized divisions in the movement.
“Some of us were afraid of what the white man would say and some of us were afraid of the places where we were pastoring — predominantly segregated places. And we did not want to be identified with the movement Dr. King was leading because of what we felt, intimidated,” Hall said. “We felt something would happen to our church because they didn’t have any feelings at all to burn the Black churches back in those days. In fact, many [Black] churches were burned. [Some] pastors, particularly in the South, were cautious not to say anything that would affect them. Some didn’t even want to agree with Dr. King.”
Hall agreed with Callahan that major issues such as the Vietnam War were divisive for King and some in the Black church, but that even microaggressions could be common. As King took center stage in the Civil Rights Movement, jealousy abounded.
“The president started calling Dr. King, consulting with him as to what should be done. Consequently, there was jealousy on the part of some high-ups. There was jealousy based on his popularity and jealousy based on the fact the president of the United States would call on him more so than other leaders on certain things,” Hall said. “There was a time whoever was president of the National Baptist Convention was the spokesperson of Black people to the president of the United States. Dr. King took that position and many of them turned against him.”
Hall said the divisions hurt and helped in some regards. While some supporters withdrew money, Hall said the split of King from the National Baptist Convention also pushed the formation of the Progressive National Baptist Convention.
“I don’t think it weakened it at all. It helped them get stronger,” said Hall, adding that there are lessons to be learned today from King’s relationship with the Black church.
“Some pastors are still brave, some are speaking out. But we don’t have as many. The thing that bothers me the most now is those that have big television audiences, those that have programs that can reach out all over the world, they say little to nothing about the struggles of Black people. Many great TV preachers almost become mute in speaking out against these things,” Hall said.
“The Black church is not really as vocal as it has been in the early ‘50s, ‘60s on racial issues. Some of them are still afraid, some of them hide behind their theology. They don’t think the church ought to be involved in politics, which is ridiculous, because all through the Bible, we’ve had prophets to speak to kings about the condition of the people … Religion that does not touch all facets of life is a religion not worth having because it becomes more ceremonious than it does to help the people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.