Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have A Dream Speech” is not only a defining moment of the civil rights movement, but it’s among some of the most iconic speeches in American history.
Delivered to over 250,000 civil rights supporters from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., the speech was given during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1968. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the legendary speech.
In the speech, King called for civil and economic rights and an end to racism in the United States. The speech would be lauded in the days after the event and was considered one of the highlights of the march by observers.
The March on Washington and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech delivered at the march played a critical role in passing landmark anti-discrimination legislation, which included the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and Civil Rights Act of 1968 that mainly dealt unfair housing issues.
According to history.com, the initial Civil Rights Act was first proposed by President John Kennedy in 1963. Kennedy urged Congress to consider civil rights legislation that would address voting rights, public accommodations, school desegregation and outlaw discrimination within federally assisted programs.
When Kennedy was assassinated in November 963, his proposal for the Civil Rights Act stalled. The March on Washington and King’s “I Have A Dream” speech would put growing pressure on Kennedy’s successor, President Lyndon B. Johnson and his administration, to push civil rights laws through congress and become recognized on a national level.
The Civil Rights Act was signed into law by Johnson on July 2, 1964. The bill prohibits discrimination in public places, sought to integrate of schools and other public facilities and made employment discrimination illegal.
“Congress felt they needed to do something about this in order to ensure that we wouldn’t have discrimination on the basis of gender, race, color, or national origin,” said researcher Llewellyn Cornelius in a 2016 Georgia Public Broadcasting interview. “Those are the words that are in the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
“We have a federal agency that’s now involved in making sure that those rights are reinforced and it led to other pieces of legislation that expanded to persons with disabilities, older persons, just as part of expanding the rights that American citizens have. The March on Washington served as a movement because Congress started to act,” Cornelius said.
Over the next few years, Congress would expand the Civil Rights Act and pass additional legislation including the Voting Rights of 1965. The bill would precede the Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, march that King led in 1965.
That march was part of a series of civil rights protests that occurred in Alabama that year. In an effort to register more Black voters in the South, protesters marched 54 miles to the state capital of Montgomery. During the trip, protesters were met with deadly violence from local authorities and white vigilante groups, according to history.com.
The march would bring attention to voter suppression and the need for a national Voting Rights Act, which was signed by President Johnson on Aug. 6, 1965. The bill outlawed the discriminatory voting practices adopted by many southern states after the Civil War.
“Despite the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, many civil rights activists believe that the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was still necessary due to the denial of the right to vote of Blacks in many Southern communities,” historian Yohuru Williams said in a 2017 History Channel interview.
“One of the reasons the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was so important is that it helped to eliminate some of the mechanisms that had been used to suppress the right to vote for African Americans,” Williams said. “This included the literacy test, the grandfather clause, and, with the passage of the 24th Amendment, the dreaded poll tax.
“The Voting Rights Act of 1965 actually authorizes the United States government to oversee elections in southern states where there’s been a history or record of voter suppression. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King considered the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to be an essential piece of legislation to guarantee civil rights for African Americans,” Williams added.
On April 11, 1968, Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1968, which is the follow-up bill to the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
The bill, which is known as the Fair Housing Act, prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental and the financing of housing based on race, religion, origin, sex, handicap and family status, according to hud.gov. The bill was passed after King’s assassination on April 4, 1968.
In 2013, President Barack Obama delivered remarks at the Lincoln Memorial commemorating the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington. During his speech, Obama said several laws were implemented due to the marches, campaigns, boycotts and registration drives during the Civil Rights Movement.
“Through setbacks, heartbreaks and gnawing doubt, that flame of justice flickered and never died,” Obama said. “And because they kept marching, America changed.
“Because they marched, the voting rights law was signed,” Obama said. “Because they marched, doors of opportunity and education swung open so their daughters and sons could finally imagine a life for themselves beyond washing somebody else’s laundry or shining somebody else’s shoes.
“Because they marched, city councils changed and state legislators changed and Congress changed and eventually the White House changed,” Obama added. “Because they marched, America became more free and more fair…..America changed for you and for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.