As an elementary school student growing up in tiny Troy, Ala., Congressman John Lewis began to notice the “colored only” and “whites only” signs outside of restrooms and over water fountains as soon as he learned to read.
And he started to question them, but the answers he sought did not come from his sharecropper parents, who preferred not to talk about them. Rather, they told him to accept it, and warned him that if he wanted to stay out of trouble he’d better just keep his mouth shut.
Eventually he started to pay attention to the news. He heard about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks and started to pay attention to what they were saying.
“They inspired me to get in trouble,” Lewis told The Atlantic. “I’ve been getting in trouble ever since.”
Now 79, Lewis, in his 17th term representing Georgia’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, is one of the last surviving members of members of King’s inner circle. And his views on civil rights remain as fierce today as they were when he helped found the Freedom Riders and organize the historic 1963 March on Washington.
“There are still forces in America that want to divide us along racial lines, religious lines, sex, class,” Lewis says in “March,” an autobiographical graphic novel he helped co-write. “But we’ve come too far, we’ve made too much progress to stop or to pull back. We must go forward and I believe we will get there.”
Lewis has never stopped fighting racism. He recognizes that significant progress has been made during his lifetime. However, he’s just as concerned today about things like the white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, as he was back in the 1960s, when he was chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC).
“I’m worried. I’m deeply concerned,” he told the Atlantic. “We saw what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia. I thought we had passed that phase of American life. To read what happened, to watch what happened. To watch it on television, it made me sad. It made me cry.”
His comments were clearly directed at President Donald Trump, who has called African-American football players “sons of bitches” and suggested that four American congresswomen of color go back to the countries they came from.
“I think there’s a climate and environment in America today, and there are individuals in high places that are saying, in effect, “We’re not going to let you go any further. We’re going to stop you here. And they have been supported by some elected officials and encouraged by a Klan-racist element in our society. We cannot let that happen.”
While King has been dead for more than half a century, Lewis has not abandoned the non-violent style of protesting injustice that King practiced.
In January 2018, not long after Trump referred to Haiti and African nations as “s---hole” countries, Lewis skipped Trump’s State of the Union Address, saying, “We cannot let someone go around insulting our brothers and sisters from another part of the world. If they’re from Africa or from the Middle East or Mexico, they’re still our brothers and sisters.”
And in December 2017, Lewis also skipped the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum because Trump attended and spoke.
However, he has been quick to reprimand the younger wave of protesters, something that has caused a mild rift between his generation and the Black Lives Matter generation.
During Hillary Clinton’s run for the the 2016 presidency, many African Americans found her problematic due her husband’s passage of the 1994 crime bill, which many communities of color say accelerated mass incarceration. Proponents say it contributed to the precipitous decline in violent crime in the U.S. that began around the time it was passed.
When he introduced Hillary Clinton at an Atlanta campaign rally in October 2015, Lewis scolded protesters who interrupted Clinton’s speech with chants of “Black Lives Matter.”
“You have to speak and make noise,” he told BuzzFeed News. “So in that sense, [protesters] were speaking up. They were speaking out. But we have to respect the right of everybody to be heard.”
Lewis, however, refused to be labeled as the old guard unwilling to cede the future of activism to those coming after him.
“I see so much hope, so much of our future,” he told a CNN reporter before a reenactment of the crossing of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 2018. “I believe that the young people and women will get us there. We’re not quite there yet. But the young people and the women will be the leaders to help build a new and better America.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.